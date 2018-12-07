Register
07:01 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Huawei Executive Arrest Shows US-China Trade War Far From Over - Pundit

    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Beijing has urged Canada and the US to “clarify” the reasons for the arrest of Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, Canada. The arrest took place on the 1st of December.

    Canada’s Department of Justice has confirmed the date and the time of the arrest and said that a bail hearing is set for Friday. It also said that Ms Meng had sought a ban on the publication of details surrounding the case. The United States has been investigating Huawei over alleged violations of sanctions against Iran.

    It was reported that Ms Meng, who is the daughter of the company’s founder, is sought for extradition by the US. Officials in the US said in the past that Huawei’s technology could be used for spying, and accused the company of being a threat to US national security. A sharp decline in technology shares has dragged down benchmark stock indexes in China and Hong Kong following Ms Meng's arrest.

    Journalists follow the presentation of a Huawei smartphone ahead of the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    HSBC Identifies Suspicious Huawei Transactions to New York Prosecutors - Reports
    Sputnik has discussed the arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou with Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Advisor for International Affairs at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the timing of this arrest?

    Dr Oh Ei Sun: Well, I think, number one, I think of course now is this ongoing sort of trade war between the United States and China even though it supposed to sort of rest for a while but still I think the US is sort of revving up the pressure on China because one of the items the United States accused China of not doing very well is of course of this protection of intellectual properties and so on.

    But I think there is also another reason that the United States is also trying to keep sort of the issue on Iran sort of alive. So it is like killing two birds with one stone, here.

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Beijing Urges Canada, US to 'Clarify' Reason for Huawei CFO Arrest
    Sputnik: But is it very interesting that you know we just had Donald Trump meeting with Xi Jinping and saying that only the two of them were capable of creating a good international atmosphere for trade and resolving other problems. Donald Trump said that the relationship between China and the US took a huge step forward and here we have this arrest in Canada with a US request to extradite Ms Meng. Do you think this is related at all to this?

    Dr Oh Ei Sun: Of course, the timing would suggest some sort of connection and after all President Trump has always been changing his mind, sometimes the very next day after he promised to do or not to do something.

    But, yes, I think that the US is really keeping the pressure up because this sort of a truce of the trade war is not really like they have a ceasefire. Because I think the US is threatening to re-impose the higher tariff in three months’ time instead of in January, yes.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the actual accusations that Huawei was in violation of sanctions against Iran? Do you think that is likely?

    Dr Oh Ei Sun: You see the sanctions against Iran, there are those which are UN-related but they are also which are sort of unilaterally imposed by the United States.

    I think for those which are unilaterally imposed by the United States, many other companies from other countries including those from China and sometimes from other countries also, they would still continue to do business with Iran. So, well we have to wait for the details as to what are the actual allegations.

    Sputnik: So far China has asked that there be a clarification of the reasons for the arrest. I guess that we are waiting for that. Has this gotten a lot of publicity in the Asian region and what consequences has this had so far for Huawei?

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Beijing Urges Canada to Release Huawei Executive Arrested at US Request
    Dr Oh Ei Sun: Well, number one, it does generate a lot of attention, media attention in Asia. And Huawei is sort of like a flagship of China’s mobile phone industry. So then there are a lot of users in the region of Huawei phones and so on. So, yes, I mean it is sort of a big piece of news item here.

    Sputnik: How has that arrest affected the price of Huawei shares, for instance, or, you know, the actual company?

    Dr Oh Ei Sun: I have yet to see the effect on Huawei’s shares but I think an event such as this, I mean with the CFO and the daughter of the founder being arrested, it is likely to take a hit here.

    Sputnik: Did the US previously have a lot of problems with Huawei and the way Huawei was operating? I mean the US has been talking about all of this property right, I mean have there been beefs with Huawei previously?

    Dr Oh Ei Sun: Well, I think earlier this year there was already various allegations of Huawei, I think, doing business with Iran, transferring some technology and so on. But the United States I think they sort of backed off after confrontations between President Trump and President Xi Jinping.

    And the United States, I think, imposed a hefty fine but did not pursue further. So this is, in a sense, an escalation of sort of that previous allegation.

    Sputnik: How is this going to affect US-China relations? And of course, the talks that are supposed to be continuing  we are supposed to see. You know, there has been a temporary secession of additional tariffs and so forth, so we have had this temporary sort of easing of tensions on the trade front and there are to be now negotiations to resolve all of the other issues within the next 90 days. And I am just wondering, I mean how is this event going to play out as far as, you know, how China is going to come to these talks?

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Warns Trade War With US Could Escalate Into 'Great Depression & World War'
    Dr Oh Ei Sun: Well, the United States and China, being the world’s two largest economies, they cannot afford to not talk to each other. So, yes, this is going to affect the relationship a little bit, but really a little bit because whether this happens or not the trade talks will have to continue because this is simply too large a volume to be left in sort of a limbo.

    Sputnik: But is China in a better or worse position now after this arrest? It seems that they are going to have to, you know, they are going to obviously want to know what is going with this. I can imagine this will have an impact on shares in Chinese technology companies, not just Huawei probably?

    Dr Oh Ei Sun: Yes, but Huawei in a sense is a private company.

    I think from China’s side the pay a lot of attention to those state-owned enterprises. Huawei, although as big as it is, is a private company. So, in a sense, yes, the Chinese do pay a lot of attention to this but perhaps not as big as, let’s say, when one of the state-owned enterprises is similarly accused.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr Oh Ei Sun and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US, China's Desire to Engage in Talks to End Trade War 'Progress' - IMF Head
    Trade War Truce Sends Significant Signal
    Trump Declares Temporary Truce in US-China Trade War: What’s Next?
    US-China Trade War Drama is a 'Game of Bluff and Counterbluff' - Professor
    Trump-Xi G20 Meeting to Help Prevent Trade War Escalation - Business Lobby
    Tags:
    tariffs, security, spying, arrest, trade war, Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Dr. Oh Ei Sun, Canada, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse