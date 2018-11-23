Register
17:59 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome, Italy

    EU Sanctions on Italy Over Budget Unlikely Due to Complex, Long Procedure - Lega

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Brussels is unlikely to impose sanctions on Italy over its draft budget, rejected for the second time by the European Commission, a secretary for the right-wing Lega party, Grimoldi, told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Which sanctions or fines are we talking about? The procedures of imposing them are extremely long and Brussels at this point is not sure what fines should be placed on our country," Paolo Grimoldi, a secretary for the right-wing Lega party in the northern Italian region of Lombardy said.

    The Italian politician emphasized that the Italian government had no plans to make any adjustments to the document and stressed that Rome could re-evaluate the country's yearly contributions to the EU institutions over the budget standoff.

    READ MORE: EU Sanctions Will Not Be Such Big Blow to Italy — Scholar on Budget Row

    "We lose every year 5-6 billion of euros in yearly contributions to the European Union. I am paying the lawyer to protect me and to help me. No one will pay for the lawyer who files a lawsuit against him every day. We may reconsider our contributions amid these developments," Grimoldi said.

    Earlier this week, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici warned Italy that its refusal to change the draft budget warranted an excessive debt procedure, which could lead to fines. Reacting to this statement, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday his government would not change the budget plan.

    The European Commission, on its part, has criticized Italy's budget, with its deficit projected to reach 2.4 percent of the gross domestic product, over high public spending, while Rome has defended its right to invest in growth.

    Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Since 1951, Venice's population has steadily shrunk from 175,000 to some 55,000. Several factors are blamed, including high prices driven by a boom in tourism, the logistics of supplying a carless city, and the erosion of canal-side apartment buildings by lapping waters
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    A Lot of Italy’s Bad Debt Would Pile Onto Northern European Tax Payers - Analyst
    Italy's debt has reached around 131 percent of its GDP, the second highest in the European Union. According to the European Commission, Rome's draft budget will not help the country move toward reducing its debt load, which is one of the key rules for countries with debt higher than 60 percent of their GDP.

    Once the EDP has been launched, a member state has between three and six months to comply with the requirements of Brussels. The commission then reviews the progress made, and if it believes that nothing has been done the council will set new targets. The member state is then given another three to six months to correct its behaviour. If the action has been taken, but the set targets have not been met, Brussels may give new recommendations and another deadline to comply.

    READ MORE: Italy's Not Prepared to Change Budget Before EP Elections in May — Consultant

    If a country has failed to take action, it may be fined 0.2 percent of its GDP or have EU assistance temporary suspended.

    The whole process may go on for months or years, with steps repeated again and again, until the EU authorities are satisfied. In 2018, the European Commission recommended closing the EDP procedure against France that started in 2009.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Paolo Grimoldi and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UN Experts Call on Italy to Reverse Policy on Migration Amid Deportations Bill
    A Lot of Italy’s Bad Debt Would Pile Onto Northern European Tax Payers - Analyst
    Italy's Senate Approves 'Anti-Migration Decree'
    Tags:
    budget, GDP, Lega Party, European Commission, Paolo Grimoldi, Italy, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse