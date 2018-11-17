Register
03:21 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    US Filed Secret Charges Against Assange Because He’s a ‘Threat to the System’

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    103

    A federal prosecutor in the eastern district of Virginia revealed that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has a sealed indictment in the district after his name was accidently included in an unrelated terrorism and child pornography case on Thursday.

    The inclusion of the information about Assange appears to be a mistake; the document, aside from two small references, has nothing to do with Assange. It is widely believed that a copy/paste failure was behind the blunder, as prosecutors frequently recycle motions to use as templates for new ones.

    "Another procedure short of sealing will not adequately protect the needs of law enforcement at this time because, due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged," one excerpt says.

    "The complaint, supporting affidavit and arrest warrant, as well as this motion and the proposed order, would need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested in connection with the charges in the criminal complaint and can therefore no longer evade or avoid arrest and extradition in this matter," prosecutors said in the August 22 filing, which wasn't unsealed until November 8.

    The Department of Justice investigation into Julian Assange dates back to 2010, when WikiLeaks was publishing video evidence of the extrajudicial killings of Iraqi citizens and two Reuters reporters by US troops provided by whistleblower Chelsea Manning. That footage became known as "Collateral Murder" and made WikiLeaks a household name.

    Just hours prior to the charges against Assange making headlines after sitting around for a few days unnoticed, the Wall Street Journal reported that "people in Washington familiar with the matter" had informed them that the Department of Justice was preparing to prosecute Assange.

    Within hours of the revelation, Carlos Poveda, a lawyer for Assange, told Sputnik News that he suspected US authorities were trying to throw the book at his client. "It will not be a death penalty, but he may get a life sentence," Poveda said.

    "I'm not surprised. I think we've suspected for years, and certainly Assange himself has, that the US, if it hadn't formally charged him, certainly was interested in doing so and interested in apprehending him," human rights attorney and author Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    The eastern district of Virginia, which is packed with US government employees and contractors and their families, is where Assange is charged. The area is known as the "rocket docket" and "espionage court" and frequently tries such cases. 

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo /
    ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts’: Ecuadorian Embassy’s Rules for Assange Designed to Flush Him Out for US DOJ

    "No national security defendant has ever won a case there, so his chances of acquittal are slim to none," John Kiriakou, co-host of Loud & Clear, said. Kiriakou was tried in the same courthouse when he was charged for blowing the whistle on the CIA's torture program. The judge that handles cases like his, United States District Judge Leonie Brinkema, Kiriakou suggested, made his lawyer's job incredibly difficult, and now Kiriakou fears Assange will "go through the same kind of experience, where he's just simply not going to be allowed to defend himself."

    Kovalik agrees that it would be "incredibly difficult" for Assange to defend himself. Since Assange has not personally taken any of the materials he has published, "his only crime is having put them on a website. Now, why is that a crime?" Kovalik asks.

    "The irony, or the hypocrisy here, is that outlets like the New York Times, for example, tend to call for his head while at the same time, they cite WikiLeaks all the time for the stories," Kovalik said. The New York Times, the Washington Post and most other major media outlets frequently traffic in classified information.

    "This is called prosecutorial discretion," Kovalik said. "They will go after low-hanging fruit, people that can't defend themselves or people that they think represent a threat to the system, and I think that's really what Assange represents to them."

    Related:

    US Justice Dept Accidentally Reveals Secret Indictment Against Assange - Reports
    Assange’s Lawyer: Ecuador May Be Planning Extradition Under Deal With UK, US
    Authorities Preparing to Prosecute Assange in US Court - Report
    Australian PM Jeers at Pamela Anderson's Calls to Throw Assange Welcome Parade
    Break-in Attempt Occurred at Assange’s Residence in London - Reports
    Ecuadorian Embassy’s Rules for Assange Designed to Flush Him Out for US DOJ
    Pamela Anderson Opens Up on 'Romantic Struggle' She Shares With Julian Assange
    Tags:
    WikiLeaks, leak, whistleblowers, press freedom, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse