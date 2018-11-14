Register
20:54 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Beijing’s Development Model Export Ambitions Could Lead to Cold War With US

    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 04

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Despite the fact that Beijing and Washington are no longer focused on fundamental ideological conflicts, which dominated the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the US, China’s plan to prove its development model can be adapted in other counties could have raised alarms between the two nations, experts told Sputnik.

    Following a hawkish speech in early October accusing China of meddling with US elections, US Vice President Mike Pence stressed on Tuesday that it is up to Beijing to take actions to avoid a cold war with the United States, US media reported.

    Infrastructure-Driven Development

    Amid growing hostility between Beijing and Washington over issues such as trade frictions and maritime tensions in the South China Sea, what worries US policy makers the most could be China’s growing ambition to "export" its development model, which could be viewed as a serious challenge to the world order dominated by the Western democratic system, Ding Xueliang, director of the Institute for China's Overseas Interests, Shenzhen University, suggested.

    "China is not ready to export a complete political system to other counties today. But it’s possible for Beijing to test whether specific policies can work in other countries. Chinese leaders have never told any country that you should copy our system. It’s possible for China to try to export more and more specific policies in the future. When that happens, it could lead to a fundamental conflict with the West," Ding told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: US Resumes Discussions With China Amid Trade War Tensions

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    US Vice President Threatens China With 'All-Out Cold War'
    When the Chinese government pledged massive investments into its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing also tried to bring its "infrastructure-driven" development model to the recipient countries, the expert pointed out.

    "Many practices utilized under the BRI are successful policies adapted in China before. For example, a popular policy in China is known as ‘if you want to become rich, you need to build roads first.’ This kind of policy focuses on constructing massive infrastructure projects to pave the way for future economic growth. This domestic Chinese policy is being exported overseas under the BRI," he said.

    However, the scholar stressed that China will only be able to export more policies in the future when such policies can be proved to bring economic growth in the recipient countries.

    "China first need to prove that such policies can bring success in a number of countries, maybe 70-80 per cent of the recipient countries. We haven’t got there yet. Most of the recipient countries have not been able to duplicate China’s success, while some started to face debt troubles. If the infrastructure projects can become profitable, more and more politicians and social elites in the recipient countries will be attracted by the Chinese model. They’ll be willing to learn more policies from China," he said.

    As China continues to face serious domestic economic challenges, it remains to be seen whether Beijing is capable of solving those issues through a unique Chinese model dominated by state-own enterprises, or has to rely on the Western market-oriented system in the end, the expert noted.

    No Total Confrontation

    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    EU Should Prevent US-China Trade Row From Escalating Further - German Economy Minister
    After Vladimir Lenin led the Bolsheviks to victory in the October Revolution in 1917, it was viewed as a serious challenge to the established world order dominated Western capitalist systems, according to Professor Ding.

    After the initial five years of intervention failed to prevent the establishment of the Soviet Union in 1922, Western countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom believed the communist bloc led by Moscow threatened their existence, the expert added.

    "The purpose of both sides during the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States was to replace each other’s systems through peaceful means. I don’t think Beijing carries the same kind of goal as Moscow did during the Cold War. This is a very important difference," he said.

    READ MORE: US Not Seeking New 'Cold War' With China — Pompeo

    The expert explained that the Cold War between the USSR and the United States featured rivalry between the two blocs which had fundamental ideological conflicts.

    "The two blocs experienced total confrontations driven by ideological conflicts in almost all aspects of life, including political, military, economic and social. The USSR led a group of communist countries, while the United States led what it called the ‘free world.’ Ideology was the key factor dividing these two blocs. Without the ideological conflict, there will not be the kind of ultimate confrontation between the two blocs," he said.

    US marines Amphibious Assault vehicles (AAV) manoeuver on rough seas during a beach landing, as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at a naval training base facing South China sea in San Antonio town, Zambales province, north of Manila on October 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / TED ALJIBE
    Beijing: US Should Stop Sending its Vessels, Military Aircraft That Undermine Our Sovereignty in S China Sea
    The expert argued that if China tries to join forces with other partner nations based on their shared interests in fighting against the United States, such coalition is not as stable as the bloc driven by ideology.

    "It’s impossible to form similar blocs today. The kind of partnerships between nations based on common interests is very unstable. It’s more like investing in stocks. When there are benefits, they’ll invest in your stocks. But when the benefits are diminishing, they can easily pull out. The coalition of partially shared interests is highly unreliable. China can only try to find partner counties like this. But they can easily be lured away, if the United States offers more benefits," he said.

    The expert explained that countries in ideology-driven blocs could be willing to sacrifice their national interests for the sake of the bloc, while countries in interest-based partnerships are unlikely to make such sacrifices.

    Lost Allies

    Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China, February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    China-US Trade Wars Have Little Impact on Beijing Economy - Statistics Bureau
    After US President Donald Trump took office in early 2017, he escalated trade tensions, not only against China but also against traditional US allies including EU nations, Canada, Australia and Japan.

    Such policies could make it more difficult for the United States to secure the similar kind of support it received during the Cold War against the USSR, political analysts suggested.

    "If the United States wants to confront China, it needs to found more common ground with EU nations and allies like Canada or Japan. But if you look at Trump’s tariffs, there was almost no distinction. I don’t know if the United States is capable of forming a coalition against China globally under Trump’s leadership," Yen Chenshen, a researcher at the Institute of International relations, National Chengchi University in Taiwan, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Steel Imports From China, Italy Hurt US Economy — US Trade Commission

    The scholar suggested that the United States may need a new president to repair relations with its former allies and convince them to join forces to deal with China.

    The expert added that close economic ties between China and the United States also mean it’ll take longer time before Beijing and Washington will engage in Cold War-like confrontations.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US to Push for Binding Code of Conduct on S China Sea at ASEAN Summit - Official
    US Military Could Lose Potential Conflict Against Russia, China - Report
    EU Should Prevent US-China Trade Row From Escalating - German Economy Minister
    China-US Trade Wars Have Little Impact on Beijing Economy - Statistics Bureau
    Tags:
    economic model, development, war, trade, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse