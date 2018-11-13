Register
12:11 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    APEC 2018

    Russia Set to Lend New Dimension to Asian Economy & Military Dynamics - Scholar

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As Moscow looks at expanding its footprints in the Indo-Pacific, observers opine that East Asia, caught in the crossfire between America and China, would welcome a more active Russia, that could contribute to the stability of the region by fostering development as well as by offering an important variable in the evolving military dynamic.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently on a state visit to Singapore during which he will participate for the first time in the East Asia Summit (EAS). Moscow became a member of the EAS in 2011 but no Russian Head of State had attended the EAS before this, despite growing interest in the Asia-Pacific or Indo-Pacific region.

    One reason for this is that President Putin has traditionally attended Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum meetings that have been held back-to-back with the EAS and include many of the same participants.

    READ MORE: Russia's Role Vital in Stabilizing Indo-Pacific Region — Indian Observers

    "This year, however, Singapore — which is hosting both the EAS and an ASEAN summit this week — is in luck. The APEC forum is taking place all the way down in Papua New Guinea, while Singapore is much closer to Moscow and is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Russia. The timing of the November 14-15 EAS is perfect for Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to go to Port Moresby and President Putin to go to Singapore, where he will also have a state visit and attend the ASEAN summit," writes Hong Kong's leading English-language daily, the South China Morning Post.  

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Russia Prepared to Share Digital Economy Know-How With APEC - Top APEC Official
    The Russian President will be the top draw in Singapore this week as Moscow seeks to improve ties with Japan, expand its strategic partnership with India and broaden its footprint in the Indo-Pacific region.

    "In future, we may witness an increased Russian interest in the East Asia Summit and ASEAN formats and more Presidential visits to the region," Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, Senior Journalist and Editor with  The Economic Times told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: China, ASEAN Nations to Ease Regional Tensions With New Sea Drills Next Week

    The Russia-ASEAN summit on Nov 14 will discuss ways of promoting trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation and developing ASEAN interaction with the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They will also exchange views on major international and regional issues.

    READ MORE: 

    "President Vladimir Putin's visit to Singapore for bilateral engagement with the Lion-City as well as participation in the East Asia Summit is once again raising hopes for a productive engagement with Pacific nations…Russia and East Asia now have greater incentives to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.  As Russia's problems with the US and Europe turn increasingly intractable, Moscow has a good reason to take a fresh look at the Pacific. Meanwhile, East Asia, caught in the crossfire between America and China, would like to welcome a more active Russia that could contribute to the stability of the region," Singapore-based Indian academician C. Rajamohan writes in a commentary for Valdai Discussion Club.

    This Mar. 6, 2016, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) sails in the South China Sea. China says it dispatched warships to identify and warn off a pair of U.S. Navy vessels sailing near one of its island claims in the South China Sea. A statement on the Defense Ministry’s website said the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam entered waters China claims in the Paracel island group “without the permission of the Chinese government.”
    © AP Photo/ MC2 Marcus Stanley
    US Voices Opposition to China's Military Steps in South China Sea
    According to Dr. Rajamohan, four incentives seem to nudge Putin towards the Indo-Pacific region. Firstly, the Asian countries can lend greater breadth to Russia's economic partnerships. Many of them can help Russia expand its options in developing its far eastern regions. Secondly, the ASEAN has a tradition of non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries and could offer a comfortable political setting for Putin. Thirdly, Russian military power could become an important variable in the evolving military dynamic. Fourthly, participation in the ASEAN-led forums reinforces Putin's efforts to reclaim Moscow's once prominent role in the Korean Peninsula, normalise relations with Japan and engage the US outside the Euro-Atlantic framework.

    READ MORE: From Air, Land & Sea: Russian Companies Are Storming ASEAN Arms Market (PHOTOS)

    Russia has a lot to offer Southeast Asia, including partnerships in technology, counter-terrorism, the arms trade, and energy. An important element of Moscow's current policy that gives hope to ASEAN is the bloc's presence in Russia's latest geoeconomic mega-project — the Greater Eurasian Partnership. This ambitious initiative is designed to tie together economies ranging from Serbia to Thailand through agreed-upon rules and standards, joint projects and trade facilitation. ASEAN as an economic community, as well as its individual members, figure prominently in Moscow's plans and the willingness of South-east Asian states to join will greatly increase the Greater Eurasian Partnership's viability.

    The views and opinions expressed by in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Russia Preparing Lavrov-Tillerson Meeting in Manila on ASEAN Sidelines
    Lavrov Opens Russia's Permanent Mission to ASEAN
    Russia Backs Thai Proposal to Open ASEAN Cybersecurity Hub in Bangkok
    Russia, EAEU Interested in Broad Cooperation With ASEAN - Russian Prime Minister
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, economic benefits, regional security, military, East Asia Summit, ASEAN, APEC, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse