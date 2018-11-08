Register
12:45 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    IndoDefence

    From Air, Land & Sea: Russian Companies Are Storming ASEAN Arms Market (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    Business
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 80

    IndoDefence, Indonesia’s largest military expo and forum, kicked off in Jakarta on Wednesday. Russian tech giants such as Rostec as well as smaller arms companies see the event as a gateway to the ASEAN markets: Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia and Singapore.

    From a dune buggy equipped with a machine gun to a battle tank, and from military uniforms to the latest police facial recognition technology — you can find just about any military or law enforcement gadget or technology at IndoDefence. For four short days in November, Jakarta transforms into the arms capital of the region. And you can actually feel the exotic atmosphere of Southeast Asia the minute you arrive at the event.

    Most participants are trying their best to address the needs of local buyers. Russia's GAZ group recently shipped 50 Ural all-terrain heavy-duty trucks to a client in Indonesia, and it seems that the customers are happy with the purchase:

    "The quality is very good" — says Eric Pradjonggo from Indonesia's Ralika Group — "The user — the military, they are satisfied with the quality. We also prepared after-sales for them, also we have spare parts for one-year maintenance"

    READ MORE: Russia to Start Deliveries of S-400 Systems to Turkey in 2019 — Rosoboronexport

    Rosoboronexport, a part of Russia's tech giant Rostec, is showcasing a wide range of products to Jakarta — from night vision gadgets to missiles, tanks, helicopters and aeroplanes. Southeast Asia is at the top on the priority list of the Russian arms exporter, and is also a region where it has many long-standing partnerships.

    The United Aircraft Corporation, which was created in 2006 to consolidate Russia's main aeroplane design and production assets, has big plans for the Southeast Asian market. The corporation has already had a successful experience selling MiG and Sukhoi Su fighter jets here, and has developed an optimistic attitude towards future projects in the region.

    UAC's director for military and technical cooperation Viktor Chernov told Sputnik that the company is presenting a variety of its aircraft in Jakarta — for military use as well as civil aviation:

    "We do expect that all our aircraft will draw interest, and also we do hope that the interest will be not only from our Indonesian customers, but also from other countries in the region. We are having negotiations and discussions with our potential customers, and we do hope that this exhibition will be useful for us."

    According to Viktor Chernov, UAC's latest model for beginner pilots — the newly-created Yak-152, has great potential and can be used at the first stages of military pilot training, while the more advanced Yak-130 can become the aircraft of choice for the second stage of learning.

    When it comes to civil aviation, another Russian plane, which is well-prepared for the Indonesian market is the amphibious Be-200. It can both land and take off from the sea, lakes or rivers, carrying 12 tons of water in its 8 tanks, and can be used in a variety of rescue and fire-fighting missions. Under certain conditions, the model can be adapted to carry passengers and cargo.

    UAC managers say that for a country like Indonesia, which has more than 900 inhabitable islands, many of which are inaccessible to other types of aeroplanes, this plane could become a valuable asset.

    But it's not only giant corporations like the UAC that are storming the Asian market. Smaller companies, such as Russia-based IVA Technologies, have also decided to give it a shot. The vendor, which sells a range of products, brought its latest communication gadget to Indonesia in the hopes of attracting local customers. Tested by Russia's special forces, the IVA S/W Underwater Radio can transmit voice and data from water to air, which is unique for this type of communication.

    According to IVA Technologies representative Evgeni Terentiev, divers can use the gadget to establish a communication link at distances of up to 100 meters for voice and up to 150 meters for data transmission:

    "It can be used for defence purposes — to examine engineering objects, it can be used to connect between air- and underwater objects. This is a unique solution, and it's very special for this region, because majority of the territory lies on islands."

    READ MORE: Rosoboronexport's Contracts Not Derailed by Sanctions — Director General

    Besides the expo itself, industry professionals will have a chance to participate in B2B sessions and presentations at  IndoDefence 2018, and also — to see some of the military gear at a live open-air demonstration.

    Southeast Asia currently has a growing arms market, with Russia, the EU and the US among its top sellers.

    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    • IndoDefence
      IndoDefence
      © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    1 / 14
    © Sputnik / Bolotsky Denis
    IndoDefence

    Related:

    What You Need to Know About Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia Trump Wants to Quit
    Moscow: US Exit From Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia to Be 'Very Dangerous Step'
    T-14 Armata in the Spotlight as Indian Army Chief Visits Russia
    Tags:
    companies, military, Rosoboronexport, ASEAN, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse