Register
03:57 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    San Francisco

    California Rent Control Jeopardized as 'No on Prop 10' Ads Gain Traction

    © REUTERS / Henry Romero
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The fight for stronger rent control in California is headed to the ballot box next week. Proposition 10 would repeal the state’s Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which strictly limits rent control in cities across California.

    Nathalie Hrizi, a public school librarian who ran on the Peace & Freedom Party ticket for state insurance commissioner in California in the last election and received over 5 percent of the statewide vote, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Monday to discuss Proposition 10.

    ​According to a poll last week by the Public Policy Institute of California, 60 percent of voters said that they will vote against Proposition 10 on the November 6 statewide ballot, which would repeal the state Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. The Act limits rent control in Californian cities, and its repeal would allow local governments to decide how much landlords can charge residents for rental housing. The poll also revealed that 25 percent of voters said they would vote yes, while 15 percent are undecided.

    According to Hrizi, the "No on Prop 10" campaign has been largely successful due to effective ads that state that the measure will hurt homeowners. Many of the ads claim that Prop 10 will take away rights from California homeowners and distort the housing market. However, it is because of Costa-Hawkins that landlords can force tenants who pay below market rate rents to move out and be replaced by tenants who can afford higher rents, contributing to the gentrification of formerly affordable neighborhoods.

    "Prop 10 takes a very limited approach to addressing one aspect of our housing affordability crisis. By repealing the failed and outdated Costa-Hawkins law, it simply removes the constraints that law imposed on local governments to limit skyrocketing rents and curb predatory housing practices. By passing Prop 10, local governments will be empowered to take urgent action to address the housing crisis on their terms, should their community need such action," the "Yes on 10" campaign website states. 

    By Any Means Necessary
    © Sputnik .
    The Future of NE Asia; Gentrification Lawsuit Filed Against DC

    "It's sort of shocking, in a way, given the actual conditions people are living in, in the state. But I think we can really chalk it up to the fact that real estate developers, landlords and investment bankers put millions and millions of dollars into very slick ads that use working people against themselves, really. They highlighted tenants, veterans, seniors and other vulnerable working class people and used them for these ads," Hrizi told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "The ads are very effective, and they are very confusing, and they promote a lot of myths about Prop 10, which aren't true at all but are very effective in making a bad problem worse. There's not a lot of real information out there because [real estate developers, landlords and investment bankers] they are pouring millions into lies," Hrizi added.

    However, according to "Yes on 10" supporters, Prop 10 will keep rents affordable for millions, citing studies claiming that rent stabilization policies result in economic stability. In addition, supporters claim that Prop 10 will not decrease the available rental housing or limit construction and will protect renters, seniors, veterans and the disabled by not driving people into homelessness due to extremely high rents. 

    This May 12, 2015 file photo shows Jackson Park in Chicago
    © AP Photo / Paul Beaty, File
    ‘Not What Obama Stood For:’ New Presidential Center Sparks Gentrification Fears

    "There are studies across the state of California showing that the state is being completely gentrified. In the major urban areas like Los Angeles, the average rent for a one bedroom is $1,690 a month. In San Francisco, a one bedroom apartment costs $3,400 a month. People are moving away from the state. Poor people are being driven out," Hrizi told Radio Sputnik.

    Polls have also shown that only around 28 percent of Democrats in the state said that they would support the measure.

    "The Democratic Party in California has supported the ‘Yes on Prop 10 campaign,' and that's great because so many people pay attention to the Democratic Party. I don't think the Democratic Party is really prioritizing this the way they could be, and I think that's part of the reason we're seeing the polls that we're seeing. The Democratic Party isn't taking up the issues that working people need them to take. And I think that's true for housing and other issues. They don't have a program of social justice for working people," Hrizi added.

    Related:

    ‘Oh Sh*t!’: California Flight Instructor Makes Successful Emergency Landing
    WATCH Plane Making Emergency Landing on Busy Road in California
    Whose Pig? Nacho Pig: California Cops Catch Runaway Porker With Doritos Chips
    California Governor Hopes to Open US-Russian Business, Academic Dialogue
    Russian Envoy to US Honors Imperial Russian Navy Sailors Buried in California
    Tags:
    market, housing, gentrification, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse