Register
13:26 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro

    US Has 'Biggest Expectations' About Brazil's President-Elect Bolsonaro - Prof

    © REUTERS / Sergio Moraes
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro has been elected President of Brazil. Electoral authorities confirmed that Bolsonaro has won 55.7% of the votes in Sunday's second-round poll. Sputnik discussed Brazil’s presidential election with Mauricio Santoro, an international relations professor at Rio de Janeiro’s State University.

    Sputnik: What changes in Brazil's foreign policy should be expected after Bolsonaro's win in the election?

    Mauricio Santoro: Bolsonaro spoke just a few remarks about the foreign policy but we can expect that he's going to be closer to the United States and especially to Donald Trump than the current administration. He probably will have a harsher line towards Venezuela because he thinks that Venezuela is a very big problem for Brazil's regional security, otherwise we don't really know what he's going to do. For example, he has been criticizing China and Chinese investment in Brazil but many people believe that he's going to change this line of discourse because China is Brazil's biggest trade partner and the big economic corporations are probably going to put pressure over him because of that. But Bolsonaro's passion is really not the economy or economic policies; it's more about public security, much more about the role of the police and the military in Brazilian daily life and I think that's going to be the biggest change.

    READ MORE: Brazil's President-Elect Bolsonaro Vows to Downsize Federal Government

    Sputnik: Lack of security has become the central issue in this election; more than 60,000 people were killed in Brazil last year. Mr. Bolsonaro pledged to address this issue by loosening public gun laws, militarizing the police and allowing officers greater freedom to kill. In your opinion, do you think this approach will solve the problem?

    Mauricio Santoro: No, I think it's just going to make things worse in Brazil, and we can look at the Philippines and we can see what's happening with President Rodrigo Duterte, who actually looks a lot like Bolsonaro; there's some kind of ideological [similarity]. You can look at Duterte in the Philippines to see what's going to happen in Brazil, but the difference here is that many people believe the Supreme Court and the judiciary, they're going to try to break some of the proposals of Bolsonaro, especially relating to what the police officers can or cannot do.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, why are socialist policies failing in Brazil?

    Mauricio Santoro: Mostly because our left-wing administration of President Dilma Rousseff had a very bad economic policy, because of the wrong response to the global financial crisis and efforts to bring Brazil out of this difficult situation that it is in now, but it is mostly the rejection of corruption, because this economic crisis happened at the same time as the big corruption scandals were being exposed by the investigations of the 'Car Wash Operation', so many people blame the corruption for the economic crisis. I believe the situation is more complex than that, but for the majority of Brazilians we're in the middle of this very strong recession because of the corruption of the politicians, especially the wrong things that the Workers Party did, that the left did, and this became a very important narrative in the Brazilian election. It's one of the reasons why so many former voters of the left are turning to the far-right in these elections because they feel that they have betrayed by their leaders and it is a powerful feeling.

    READ MORE: Jair Bolsonaro Wins Brazil Presidential Race — Early Results

    Sputnik: Some financial experts say that the Brazilian economy would benefit from Bolsonaro's win; why are investors willing to support this candidate even though he admitted that he knows very little about economics?

    Mauricio Santoro: Bolsonaro is saying that he doesn't understand economics but he's going to put the management of the economy in the hands of conservative economists, especially people from the University of Chicago with a neoliberal approach to economics, and this is music to Brazilian and foreign investors here. People like the way he criticizes the left, the way he says he's going to reform the labour laws, so he's basically using upper market discourse to win the confidence of investors and it is working, although there are also some people in the Brazilian business community who don't have much confidence in Bolsonaro and who think that he's basically saying what business leaders want to hear but that he doesn't have a strong commitment to reform. This is something that we should look at, because he has made very contradictory comments about the economy and it's difficult really to know what's going to be his economic policy once he's in power.

    Sputnik: Former US Ambassador to Brazil Anthony Harrington called Brazilian elections a black hole of US diplomacy; how could this change following Mr. Bolsonaro's win?

    Mauricio Santoro: I think that nowadays the United States is the country that has the biggest expectations about Bolsonaro because there's one thing that's coherent in his views: his love of the United States. He speaks about the US with great admiration, he says that it's the model that Brazil should follow, and the Americans are quite excited with that, because it is going to be a very unusual situation to have a Latin American country allied with Trump in the middle of this very strong diplomatic conflict concerning immigration and concerning trade negotiations. So this is going to be a big bet for the US and they're willing (to support) this victory of Bolsonaro in Brazil.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    There’s Nothing About Bolsonaro to Suggest That He’s a Racist - Prof
    'Bolsonaro Could Become Brazil's First Social Media President' – Professor
    Facebook Shuts Down Dozens of Alleged Pro-Bolsonaro Accounts in Brazil
    Tags:
    elections, Jair Bolsonaro, Dilma Rousseff, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse