Bolsonaro Vows Reforms: Govt Layoffs, Bureaucracy Decrease, Safer Streets

“I believe in the people of Brazil and hope that together we can create a better future. And this future will be created including by the government, which will provide conditions for the growth of all. And this means that the federal government will be reduced, as regards to its structure and bureaucracy,” Bolsonaro said, adding that the government will “break bureaucratic obstacles and provide entrepreneurs with greater freedom,” as quoted by the Globo broadcaster.

The president-elect also pledged to make streets safer so that the Brazilian citizens won't be afraid to "go outside." At the same time, Haddad, who used to be Bolsonaro’s main rival in the race, said that he will join opposition.

Earlier in the day, Brazilian Superior Electoral Court said that Bolsonaro from the right-wing Social Liberal Party has won the race after receiving 55.5 percent of votes with 99.4 percent of ballots counted. Fernando Haddad from the leftist Workers’ Party came second with 44.4 percent, according to the results.

Icumbent Brazilian President Michel Temer congratulated Jair Bolsonaro with victory in the country's presidential election.

“I just have congratulated President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on his historic victory achieved today. After the elections, it is time for all of us to work together for Brazil, ” Temer wrote on Twitter.

“Talked with President-elect Jair Bolsonaro. I asked him to keep the enthusiasm that he has, not only when he spoke to me, but also when he spoke today for the search for the unity of the country, its tranquility and harmony. I told him that from tomorrow we will begin the transfer of power,” Temer wrote on Twitter.

Temer also said that he would start transferring power to President-elect Bolsonaro on Monday.

The White House said that US President Donald Trump called Bolsonaro on Sunday to congratulate him on his victory and both politicians expressed a strong commitment to work together.

Trump and Bolsonaro agreed to "work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil, and as regional leaders, of the Americas," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Former paratrooper Jair Bolsonaro, who has been repeatedly comparing himself to Donald Trump, during his political career Bolsonaro was a member of nine political parties. Seen in the country as quite a controversial politician, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach in early September while campaigning in the town of Juiz de Fora.

The politician has been critical of sexual minorities and is known for his sexist remarks as he said women were unworthy of equal pay. He later retracted this claim citing misunderstanding. Bolsonaro was reportedly ordered to pay a Brazilian congresswoman a compensation of over $2,500 after telling her she was not "worth raping."

Bolsonaro has also expressed support for loosening gun control laws. In foreign policy, the politician has promised to move Brazil's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and withdraw his country from the Paris climate agreement. He has also been critical of the United Nations and its institutions.

Bolsonaro is in favor of conclusion of new international trade agreements and reduction of tariffs on imports of goods into Brazil.

The president-elect will assume office on January 1, 2019 for a term lasting four years.