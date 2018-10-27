Register
05:35 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Senator Ted Cruz addresses delegates on day three of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 2016.

    Cruz's Border Stance Could Seal Re-Election Bid Over Dems Upstart - Analysts

    © AFP 2018 / DOMINICK REUTER
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s strong stance on border security amid the caravan crisis may give him an edge against Democratic upstart Beto O’Rourke in the November 3 midterm election, experts told Sputnik.

    On Friday, a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll revealed that Cruz now has a 6 point lead over Congressman O’Rourke despite the Democratic challenger nearly doubling the incumbent in fundraising and winning the endorsement of two of the state’s top newspapers.

    Border security has been a hot topic in recent debates between the lawmakers from a state that shares a border with Mexico. This dialogue is especially relevant as a caravan of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants from Central America makes its way to the United States.

    Cruz Border Strength

    On November 6, Americans go to the polls in midterm elections to vote for candidates running for the US House of Representatives, one third of the Senate, and other local positions. The outcome of the congressional vote will determine who controls Congress. The Republican Party current controls both the US House and Senate.

    John Jackson, co-owner of Capitol City Arms Supply shows off an AR-15 assault rifle for sale Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013 at his business in Springfield, Ill.
    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    Militia Groups Gear Up to Protect US Border Against Migrant Caravan
    The Mexican government said the caravan, which could hit the US border within the next week or so, contains about 3,600 people while the UN said there are up to 7,000.

    Exacerbating the crisis is the fact that the US Defense Department plans to send at least 800 troops to the southern border to prevent the caravan from entering the United States, media reported Thursday.

    Cruz has campaigned on his tough immigration record including measures to prevent undocumented immigrants from having access to public assistance and benefits. Cruz also took part in measures to triple the size of the US Customs and Border Protection agency and to implement a biometric entry-exit system.

    O’Rourke, in contrast, has called for an end to the militarization of US immigration enforcement, supports the DREAM Act, which ensures undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children can have a path to US citizenship.

    O’Rourke also wants to ensure millions of immigrants already in the United States have a fair path to citizenship.

    A majority of Texas voters will lean towards Cruz for his commitment to strengthen security along the US-Mexico border, University of Houston Political Science Professor Brandon Rottinghaus told Sputnik.

    Digital network
    CC0
    US Launches Cyber Campaign Against Foreign Trolls Ahead of Midterms
    For O’Rourke, Rottinghaus added, immigration has been problematic including related to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies.

    "There are some difficulties explaining his [O’Rourke’s] position on ICE, and border security — I think that’s another liability for him since it’s a big issue for Texans and Republicans are riled up by that issue in particular," Rottinghaus said.

    Rice University Political Science Professor Mark Jones told Sputnik that he also believed Cruz was perceived as much stronger on immigration enforcement.

    "Cruz has the advantage on border security… if the focus shifts to undocumented immigrant felons and the rule of law," Jones said.

    O’Rourke, Jones added, has an advantage on immigration policy for voters concerned about families being separated at the border and who are sympathetic to the DREAM Act.

    O'Rourke Enthusiasm Not Enough

    The popularity of the Democratic competitor has surged over the past year, leading to an unlikely tight race for Cruz’s seat in a state that typically leans Republican.

    Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    WATCH Senator Ted Cruz Be Chased Out of DC Eatery by Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters
    According to Federal Election Commission data cited by the Dallas Morning News, O’Rourke has raised $70 million since entering the race in early 2017 — nearly twice as much as Cruz who raised about $36 million in the same time period.

    Although O’Rourke has gained lots of national popularity in his campaign, Cruz holds the higher ground as a Republican in a conservative state, Jones said.

    "In sum, Texas is a red state where statewide Republican candidates start off with a natural 12 to 15 percentage point advantage over their Democratic rival," Jones said.

    O’Rourke, Jones noted, has done a fantastic job of cutting that advantage in half, but it might not be enough.

    "It still remains at somewhere between 6 and 8 points, with voters sufficiently fixed in their position that the only hope O’Rourke has for victory is an unprecedented massive increase in turnout by Democratic voters and a concomitant decline in turnout by Republican voters," Jones said.

    Rottinghaus observed that although the "Trump factor" has led to a spike in turnout among Democratic voters, it is also fostering a surge among Republican voters who want to defend the US president and those allied with him.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz
    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    'It Was Not Me': Ted Cruz Comments on 'His' Like on Twitter Porn Video
    Rottinghaus explained that Cruz is closer to the median voter in Texas, who tends to be more right of center. In addition, a strong US economy benefits Cruz among Republican voters and potential swing voters, he added.

    The professor said he thinks the biggest liability for O’Rourke is the sense that he is too liberal on social and cultural issues from kneeling for the flag to prayer.

    "O’Rourke may have trouble convincing… conservatives that he can be trusted," Rottinghaus said.

    Texas "swing" voters, he added, may not like what they see coming out of the DC beltway, but economic issues may trump these concerns.

    "Even if swing voters aren’t happy with the rest of what’s happening in Washington, it is the case that they have favorable views of the economy," Rottinghaus concluded.

    Related:

    US Launches Cyber Campaign Against Foreign Trolls Ahead of Midterms
    Caravan on US Border Ahead of Midterms: What is Known so Far
    Democrats’ Medicare-For-All Plan Gaining Traction Ahead of US Midterms
    Twitter Data Release Aimed to Discredit Trump Ahead of Midterms - Commentator
    Russian-US Relations Likely to Be Sacrificed During US Midterms, Kremlin Says
    Tags:
    vote, issue, migration, midterms, Beto O’Rourke, Ted Cruz, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse