'Even Hot War Could Occur': German Lawmaker Justifies Govt Plans to Buy US LNG

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German government’s plans to invest into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal construction is a means to counterweight the hostile US politics, but will come at the expense of the German economy, Hansjoerg Mueller, a member of the German parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The interest for Germany could be to calm down the temper of angry United States in the political field at the expense of German interests in the economic field. Economically, it does not make sense for Germany to buy more expensive American LNG, thus diminishing the market share of cheaper Russian natural gas," Mueller said.

He believes that Germany’s desire to develop gas projects with both Russia and the United States can antagonize Moscow and Washington if the latter claims a bigger role in the European gas market.

"If the United States accepts Nord Stream 2 when it gets in exchange of an additional LNG terminal in Germany, this could even save the whole project. But if the United States wants to get the whole European gas market without compromising on Russia’s gas exports to Europe, even a hot war could occur," Mueller said.

READ MORE: Polish PM Claims LNG Supplies From US Will 'Boost Warsaw's Sovereignty'

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany bypassing Ukraine.

The project is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.

Earlier in October, the German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said the implementation of the Nord Stream project had a "very important role" as it creates diversification in gas supplies to Europe.

READ MORE: US LNG Cannot Compete Under Any Circumstances With Russia’s Piped Gas – Prof