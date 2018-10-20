Czech Ex-Intel Chief Slams West for Double Standards After Khashoggi's Death

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The death of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate exposes the hypocrisy of Saudi-allied Western countries, Andor Sandor, the former head of Czech military intelligence told Sputnik.

"By admitting the murder of opposition journalist within the Istanbul consulate… Riyadh wants to avert damage to its relations with Western countries, whose response reflects their politics of double standard," Sandor said.

The comment was made after on Saturday Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said that Khashoggi died in the diplomatic mission on October 2 in a fight with people who came to Istanbul to rendition him.

© AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE Death of Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Istanbul: Facts and Reactions

US President Donald Trump said he believed the Saudi account of the events leading to the journalist’s death and called the admission a "big first step." He described Riyadh as a great ally in the region needed to offset Iran’s influence.

READ MORE: Mideast States Voice Support for Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case

Sandor also said he doubted the Saudi operation had not been cleared by a senior official. A reshuffle in the monarchy’s government might hint at who that was. But he argued that even in authoritarian countries like North Korea the top command does not have the final say in every decision.

READ MORE: Khashoggi Case Will Reach Court When All Requirements Are Met — Saudi Minister

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.