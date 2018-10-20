Mideast States Voice Support for Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case

Saudi Arabia’s prosecutor general earlier announced that journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died as a result of a fight that erupted in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Some 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested in regards to the case. Riyadh’s investigation into the case is still underway.

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the actions undertaken by Saudi Arabia in regards to the case of the missing journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, state news agency WAM reported following the arrest of 18 Saudis, purportedly involved in the journalist's death.

"The United Arab Emirates welcomes the decisions and the directives by King Salman," the statement said.

Another gulf state, Bahrain, also praised the Saudi King's recent directives regarding Khashoggi's death, Arabiya TV reported.

"Saudi Arabia will remain a state of justice, values and principles," an official statement, quoted by the media, said.

Egypt showed its support for "decisive" and "brave" actions of the Saudi Arabia and expressed confidence that further investigations will reveal the truth behind the incident.

"Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty's approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice," the statement by Egypt's Foreign Ministry said.

On October 20, the Saudi prosecutor general announced on state TV that The Washington Post columnist of Saudi descent, Jamal Khashoggi, died at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 as the result of an altercation, which erupted between him and people who met him in the Consulate. The prosecutor noted that although the investigation is still underway, 18 Saudis have already been arrested.

Saudi state media also announced that Gen. Ahmed Al-Assiri, a high-ranking official in the kingdom's general intelligence directorate, was fired from his post. Although it's unclear, whether his removal is connected to Khashoggi's case, a report by The New York Times suggests, that he will be blamed for the journalist's murder.