Register
02:12 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A silhouette of a man in front of multiple screens

    Zach Latta: If You Want to Make Lot of Money, Find Need People Have, Solve It

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 7th International Forum “Open Innovations” is underway in Moscow. This year’s event focuses on issues arising from the spread of digital technologies and the impact they have on our lives. Radio Sputnik talked to Zach Latta, founder and executive director of the Hack Club project, who is among Forbes’ List “30 Under 30” (Law and Policy 2017).

    Sputnik: Could you tell in more detail about the Hack Club project? It’s very interesting as it’s a high priority nowadays.

    Zach Latta: We are an after school program that takes place in high schools, ages 14 to 18. About 20 to 25 students get together every week and learn how to program together. By the end of the first club meeting, every single student has their own website online, and by the end of the year everyone has built dozens of projects using real-world technology and has started to attend regional competitions that happen. We launched 2.5 years ago; we’re currently in 280 schools across 35 states in the United States, which is our main region. We also started our international presence – we’re in almost 20 countries. And we’re also doubling in size every school year.

    Rosatom's pavilion at the GOSZAKAZ – For Transparent Public Procurement 13th Forum & Exhibition in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Rosatom Ready to Replicate Smart City Digital Platform in Russia, Abroad
    Sputnik: What does this project help do?

    Zach Latta: It teaches lots of young people how to code. More importantly than that, it teaches you how to think, because when you learn to code not only you get exposed to everything that is happening on the Internet, you kind of go through a transformation from being a consumer to being a creator; you have this realization that the world around us is made by people just like you and me and if only put in the time you can contribute to it too. So, we’re creating a generation of young people that believe in that; and we think that our students are not only going to go on and become really important technologists, but are going to go on and start to do things like work in politics, be in other industries and be the thought leaders of tomorrow.

    Sputnik: How did you get the idea of this project?

    Zach Latta: A lot of it comes from my own personal experience. I grew up in the suburbs of Los Angeles and for some reason, as a kid, I could never pull myself away from computers. I built my first website when I was seven and from then on I was hooked. For me it all just came down to [that] I really struggled to find support in my community. My interest wasn’t supported by my parents; I went to school districts in the US and they didn’t offer any computer science classes. As a teenager I felt very lost and isolated and ended up dropping out after my first year of high school. In many ways Hack Club is a program that I wish I had when I was a student because I just so desperately wanted that community and I felt like I had to move hundreds miles away from home to find it.

    Google
    © AP Photo /
    UK to Crack Down on Google, Facebook Tax Evasion If Int'l Efforts Falter - Official
    Sputnik: If I have an idea for a startup, what key points should I take into account?

    Zach Latta: I think the biggest and the most important thing to do when you’re thinking of making anything that people want is to actually get it in the hands of the people that will be using it, whether this is an app or a program. I think that the right way to start a company is to simplify what the absolute core thing that you’re providing is. For us it’s a number of students in clubs. You also have to figure out how to optimize for that one single simplified metric. When we started Hack Club, the question that we kept asking ourselves was how we can get one school; once we had one school, the question was how we can get one more school. Rather than trying to ask big strategic questions, we just kept it super simple and we measured success based on how many schools we were in and how many students we were reaching. I think that if you want to start a company, really simplify your goals and think super short term; ask how to get one user, after you have that, ask how to get two and go from there. Do things that don’t scale.

    Sputnik: If you have a small sum of money to invest but want to have a good reward, what communication strategy should you choose while entering the market?

    Zach Latta: To be honest, I’m definitely not someone to share investment advice. A lot of my personal investments come from the knowledge that I have of areas that I get excited about. I think it’s important to understand that the world is a very complex place and there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Because quite frankly, if someone knows the three tips to become a millionaire, everyone is going to do it and they aren’t going to be the three tips anymore. So, I think if you want to make a lot of money, find a need that people have and figure out how to solve that need and how to monetize it. I think a lot of people argue for thinking big and thinking about what the world should look like in 10, 20 or 30 years from now, but I’m a big fan of thinking small – what is a small problem that lots of people or you run into is and how you can fix that?

    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Tourist-Friendly Australian Town Fully Embraces Digital Currency
    Sputnik: What problems could large companies and corporations face in the field of innovative development?

    Zach Latta: There is a very interesting concept, the “innovator’s dilemma,” which is if you see a problem and you build a solution for it, you’re going to build all this infrastructure while building a solution for it – there’re going to be employees and an org chart; your company is going to get complicated. What’s eventually going to happen is you’re going to have almost a system or a machine set up to solve the problems you have identified; but problems change, the world is constantly changing around us. If you built a business in the pre-smartphone era that dealt with software and then smartphones came along, everything changed. And if you don’t change, you’re going to be put out of business. There’s a question of if you have all this operational complexity, how can you take the next step and innovate when you already have so much going on – so much skin in the game and so many systems set up? I think a lot of this needs to be contextualized, because different companies work differently. I think a lot of companies try to do things like have internal startups inside their org chart; for example, you might have your regular business, but you find a small team of 20 people and the idea behind them is like a consulting firm that solves problems for the company and they’re trying to do business inside your company. I don’t think that works, and I think the reason that doesn’t work is because it’s not directly tied to your company’s revenue. If you’re a large company and you’re trying to figure how to innovate, I think you have to start from the top but you also need to understand that your operations from the very core level need a change as well. You can’t keep building the same system and expect it to solve new problems.

    На фондовой бирже. Архив
    © RIA Novosti . Ilya Pitalev
    Russia Developing Friendly Environment for Digital Economy Growth - Putin
    Sputnik: How can one become a millionaire under 30?

    Zach Latta: I have no idea how to do that. From my personal experience, I’ve never been someone to think big. Honestly, if you’re asking a question “How do I get on the Forbes list?” I think you should, probably, start in a different position. I think that awards are not motivating because they incentivize short term thinking. When you do get awards, often they don’t actually correlate to your success. I’ve been in really terrible spots and gotten public validation despite knowing that there are very real core problems with companies that I’ve been involved in. I’m a very big fan of identifying small problems that people have and building small solutions and keep asking the question “How do you get one more user?” Make something people want, get it in the hands of right people and as long as you do that you’re going to be successful.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Massive Investments Could Boost Innovation in China by Attracting Global Talent
    Russian Vnesheconombank to Unveil Concept of Developing Innovations at SPIEF
    White House Establishing Office of Innovation to Streamline US Government
    Tags:
    digital, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse