Register
15:02 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Quantum century

    First Quantum Artificial Intelligence: 'We Tried and It Worked' - Scientist

    © Sputnik / Alina Polyanina
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Scientists have created 'artificial life' for the first time using a quantum computer. An international team of researchers has developed a model of a minimal quantum system of individual living organisms represented at a microscopic level that could undergo biological behavior like being born, reproduction and death.

    Sputnik discussed the research with the author of the study, Professor Enrique Solano of the Department of Physical Chemistry at the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain.

    Sputnik: How has your team managed to create artificial life? What is understood by this term

    Enrique Solano: It was one of the most original and most inspired research works we have conducted in my group in Bilbao. Essentially we are quantum physicists working on quantum computers and quantum technologies, but many of us have an interest in biology and the way fundamental matter can create life in biological systems.

    Quantum mechanics
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Chinese Physicists' Quantum Achievement Signals Dawn of Supercomputer
    But given that our expertise is quantum computers, we had this fantasy to combine the fundamental, the microscopic, the very small universe of atoms with the processes of life. In that sense we just used a quantum computer in IBM, in New York, that is accessible online and we gave instructions, a quantum algorithm that should be able to create (life).

    Let's say that the quantum atoms are born, develop, have a social life, can die, can reproduce, can create new life, new generations, can make mutations, can self-replicate and to our surprise, little by little, we reached our goal and this worked pretty well.

    So that's why our claim is that we have created in the lab in a quantum computer a sequence of steps that are typically associated with the Darwinian evolution of life.

    Sputnik: Would you say that we're definitely much closer now to understanding the way that life originated?

    Enrique Solano: This is a very difficult question; we are very professional and we're not really conservative scientists, we believe in the free creation of the mind. But in our scientific work, we just discussed this issue rather distantly and professionally.

    But the international press and many colleagues have been able to make daring comments about this that we cannot claim but what we wanted to say is we have a game, it's a game of life in the quantum computer if it works what is the conclusions?

    READ MORE: US Professor Claims Ancient Greeks Predicted Existence of Robots, Malign AI

    So we have opened the door for this discussion, as you know this is very difficult to make, a claim that we are convinced that this is the way life originated at the level of atoms, but certainly, it proves that it is possible and that… who knows? Even our life can have some quantum properties, not like atoms.

    Sputnik: I understand that you used something called 'qubits' — coded units of quantum life that are made up of two qubits; those are basic building blocks of quantum physics and one was representing the genome type or the genetic code that's past on through generations; the other one was the representation of the phenotype or the way that the organism looks, the outward characteristics. Can you talk about how similar this is to Darwinian theory?

    Enrique Solano: It is very related but, of course, we needed to make one or more changes to the creative process of this research, in the sense that if you say O* is a cell or a living system alive or not, this is already a very difficult question, depending on if a virus or bacteria is alive or not. But in our case, we went to the truly microscopic world and there the unit is the qubit.

    Quantum century
    © Sputnik / Alina Polyanina
    There's No Proof That Parallel Universes Don't Exist – Quantum Physicist
    So we said we will not complicate it more, we will declare what is the simplest composition of qubits that we can call a living quantum system and then going to the theory of Darwin and the theory of evolution, and the theory of DNA, we said OK, we will attribute to our qubits one of them representing the genotype — what comes with us when we are born, and the other is the phenotype — that is the other qubit that can change due to social activities, the learning process and the two processes of life.

    Our living system is composed of two qubits one of the genotype, what we bring from our parents and the phenotype type what we transform during our lives. Then we added the possibility that these living quantum systems interact and sometimes they can create offspring or not, so these are random processes.

    READ MORE: A Fusion of Science and Technology: Why State Awards are Given

    We added mutation processes; sometimes things work, sometimes not, and we observed that little by little these living systems started to create a small town, a small society and finally some of them were older and their lives were extinguished and then others were created and they have another life, so we observe really how this can grow in complexity and we believe that with larger quantum computers we will be able to run this algorithm in a way that we can create complexity and perhaps beings, or gender, or societies, or species can co-exist in this quantum world.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences Awarded to William D. Nordhaus, Paul M. Romer
    AI Boost for Opportunistic Science in Space Exploration - UK STAR Lab Head
    NASA's TESS, Hunting for New Worlds, Returns ‘First Light Science Image' (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    quantum, Artificial Intelligence (AI), science, Bilbao, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse