Register
15:21 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LNG tanker Gaselys

    The Law Has Two Aims: to Weaken Russia, to Make EU Dependent on US LNG – Prof

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / kees torn / LNG tanker Gaselys
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    214

    Two US senators have introduced the European Energy Security and Diversification Act to combat what they called “malign Russian influence” and to create economic opportunities both in the US and abroad. The proposed legislation would authorize one billion dollars in US financing for European energy projects.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the legislation introduced by the US senators with Gerhard Mangott, professor of political science at the University of Innsbruck.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on this proposal?

    Gerhard Mangott: I think this legal initiative by two senators from both the Republican and the Democratic Party rests on a false premise, namely that Europe is in a stranglehold of Russia, Europe is a captive of Russia because of its dependence on Russian energy. Yes, it's true; Russia is the major supplier of natural gas to Europe; about 34% of all gas imports by the EU are of Russian origin.

    READ MORE: US LNG Cannot Compete Under Any Circumstances With Russia's Piped Gas — Prof 

    The LNG tanker Clean Ocean is pictured during the first US delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz
    China Axing US LNG Amid Trade War, Bringing Trump's Gas Dream to Naught
    But this is not asymmetrical dependence of Europe on Russia because Russia is also dependent on the European energy market. Russia has its pipeline infrastructure directed only, almost exclusively, towards Western Europe and Russia needs the lucrative prices it gets for its gas in Western European markets. So, both sides are dependent on each other; it's a symmetrical interdependence and the premise of the two senators is false, that Europe is totally dependent on Russia and that Russia does not need Europe as well.

    Sputnik: Do you think that overall this choice to work with Russia by the European Union is based on a free market and just the attractiveness of pricing and other features of Russian gas?

    Gerhard Mangott: The EU gas market has changed a lot over the past decade and also the role that Gazprom can play on the European gas market has changed a lot, concerning the length of its contracts or the prices it can ask for its gas and some other features of the previous energy contracts that Gazprom has signed with European gas companies. Today, the price that Gazprom can ask for its gas is almost close to a free market price that is established on spot markets in Western Europe. \

    International Women's Day, Times Square. New York
    © RIA Novosti . Olga Denisova
    US Senators Introduce Bill to Combat "Russian Energy Dominance" in Europe
    Basically, Europeans get at much cheaper price than in earlier decades, huge volumes of Russian gas on a stable basis. The Europeans still need Russian gas, because European gas production is going down significantly; European gas demand is going up as a bridge in technology in the energy revolution. Europe is dependent on Russian imports because there're not a lot of diversification opportunities for the Europeans to get gas from other countries.

    Sputnik: Part of this proposal would see $1 billion invested into Eastern and Central European energy infrastructure; is that a lot of money? Where do you see that going? Could it actually change the balance of supply?

    Gerhard Mangott: No, it's a ridiculously small amount of money. This $1 billion is for a period of four years, for the fiscal years 2019-2023, it's about $250 million each year. What can you do in energy infrastructure with such a small sum of money? It might be meant just as a small financial support for European countries' investment in pipelines interconnectors, reverse flow capacity and the building of terminals to receive LNG (liquefied natural gas) from the US.

    READ MORE: EU Energy System to Collapse if US Sanctions Affect Russian Companies — BP Head

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Saudi Prince and Trump Adviser Uncover 'Putin's Dark Secret'
    But it's a small amount of money for a highly cost-intensive energy project. I think that not very many Western European countries will be interested at all in that money; it might well be that countries like the Baltic nations or Poland, however, will be quite happy about this initiative and would love to see US money going to their countries for their energy infrastructure. Basically, the law has two aims.

    The first is to weaken Russia, because if Russia's position on the EU gas market is diminished, then the revenue for Russia will be lower; and the revenue from gas and oil exports is very significant for the Russian budget. The second objective of the law is to make Europeans more dependent on US LNG, which, at the moment at least, will be much more expensive than pipeline gas from Russia's Gazprom.

    Sputnik: How interesting is it for either the European private sector or for the European governments to actually invest in creating infrastructure to support LNG imports from the US?

    From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Gas and De-Dollarization: US Sanctions Drew Russia, Iran Together – Official
    Gerhard Mangott: I think it will not be very attractive to most of those countries which already have terminals to receive LNG from suppliers like Qatar or Nigeria, and in the future maybe from the US. It's the Eastern EU coastal nations, as I said the Baltics and Poland, which will have an interest in these installations; maybe Romania and Bulgaria as well, but that's about it.

    Sputnik: This bill, if passed, will actually authorize the US government to support private sector investment in energy projects. Do you think that there are US companies that would find it attractive or financially interesting to create energy projects or infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe?

    Gerhard Mangott: Certainly US companies, which are eager to export LNG from the US to countries abroad, will have an interest in investing in European infrastructure. However, not a very massive amount of interest, because LNG, compared to pipeline gas, has one big advantage — it can be sold all over the world; it can be transferred to any coastal nation on the globe.

    READ MORE: India Mulls Ditching Dollar in Oil Trade With Russia, Iran, Venezuela — Reports

    At the moment, the prices for LNG are much higher in East and Southeast Asia than in Europe. So, why should the US companies sell their gas at a lower price to the Europeans, and why should the Europeans buy this US LNG for a higher price than Russian pipeline gas?

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Gerhard Mangott and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Europe Uses US LNG Terminals as Backup for Pipeline Gas System - ENGIE
    German Gov't Says Gas Market Open to All Suppliers After News of US LNG Imports
    No Chance Berlin Will Buy US LNG, Regardless of Trump’s Efforts – German Media
    Gazprom, Mitsui Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Baltic LNG Plant
    Tags:
    gas, law, market, liquefied natural gas (LNG), Europe, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok