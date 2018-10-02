Register
08:49 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tehran's oil refinery supervisor Jafar Jaleh Rafati, works at a unit of the refinery, south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014

    'I Doubt US Sanctions Will Isolate Iran' - Prof of National Security Affairs

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    President Donald Trump's intention to impose sanctions on Iranian crude exports could entail a significant drop in global oil supply. This is what analysts told CNBC earlier this week amid concerns that oil prices could reach a three digit number.

    Sputnik discussed the correlation between Iran sanctions and oil prices with Gawdat Bahgat, professor of national security affairs at the National Defense University's Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Study.

    Sputnik: To what extent have Iranian sanctions been figured into future prices already?

    Gawdat Bahgat: The oil market is driven more by psychology and I believe it is clear that the Trump administration is determined to impose a full embargo on Iranian oil, but also it is clear that Iran is determined to find ways to export its oil.

    Just a few months ago, President Rouhani said that if his country will be prevented from exporting oil, all other countries in the Persian Gulf will not be allowed to export oil. Because of this, the market is reacting and I believe the reality will be clear in a few weeks, who will prevail and whether Iran will be completely isolated, which I doubt.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    New US Sanctions on Iran to Seriously Affect Oil Prices – Iranian Minister
    Sputnik: I believe you're referring to the threat of Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz, which most people think is fairly unlikely as a scenario simply because it would lead to military action against Iran by various countries. Then we also have the position of the European countries; we have Turkey, we have China and others, who have said they're going to continue buying oil from Iran and there's even talk of creating a system to circumvent the US sanctions. Do you think it will kick in time?

    Gawdat Bahgat: I would not rule out that Iran will at least maintain the threat to close the Strait of Hormuz; at the end of the day, Iran depends heavily on oil and if it feels that it is going to starve, they will do anything they can. In my mind, I do not think Iran will close the strait but will use it as leverage to bring more pressure on the United States to allow Iran to export oil, because Europe, China, India, many other countries, depend on oil from the Strait of Hormuz.

    If Iran keeps threatening and other countries see that there is credibility in the Iranian threats, they will put some pressure on the United States to allow Iran to export some of its oil. This is very speculative and probably in the next few weeks, we will know more. As you pointed out, there are some countries, not only China, India, Turkey, Russia, and some other countries, but also the European Union is not going along with the Trump administration to completely isolate Iran.

    READ MORE: 'Oil Prices are Going to Increase Above $100 Within a Few Weeks' — Professor

    Sputnik: How effective do you think their aim will be? They have said that they've decided to go forward with the creation of a payment system, what are your hopes for that? Do you think that it would be effective?

    Gawdat Bahgat: I believe the Iranians, so far, have taken the right approach. They have not overreacted, they have not withdrawn from the nuclear deal. More or less they're playing the victim role from the Iranian perspective and this is what the world is seeing: the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal, Iran has honored its commitment. But also, at the same time, Europe has much closer relations with the United States; the American and European economies are very inter-dependent on the each other, so I do not believe at the end of the day Europe will take Iran's side and leave the United States.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the tensions between Iran and the US and their allies? There's sort of a fight to put pressure and at the same time keep the oil prices down?

    An Iranian oil worker walks in Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Oil Market to Be 'Well-Supplied' Before More Sanctions Hit Iran - US Envoy
    Gawdat Bahgat: Iran is trying to show the United States that it can fight back and that the closure of the United States consulate in Iraq is a sign that Iran is reacting and there is a low-intensity conflict going on between Iran and the United States and I believe it is important not to take it for granted. Iran has options, there's no doubt the United States is much stronger, but Iran has denied that it is behind the attack on the US diplomatic mission in Iraq, but it is clear that even if Iran is much weaker than the United States, Iran has options.

    Related:

    'There is No Real Will to Challenge Iranian Policy on European Side' - Scientist
    'Oil Prices are Going to Increase Above $100 Within a Few Weeks' - Professor
    WATCH Iranian Speedboats Encounter US Carrier in Strategic Oil Chokepoint
    Oil Market to Be 'Well-Supplied' Before More Sanctions Hit Iran - US Envoy
    Tags:
    Oil, oil prices, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse