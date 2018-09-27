Register
19:06 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US-China: 'We Are Seeing Reset of the Old World Order' – Strategist

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the US Justice Department, a Chinese national has been arrested in the US for allegedly spying for the Ministry of State Security for China. The suspect is accused of secretly carrying out the orders of an officer in a branch of China's Ministry of State Security.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the impact of the latest move by the US to arrest a Chinese national on spy accusations with Andrew Leung, an independent China strategist based in Hong Kong.

    Sputnik: What is your comment on the latest Chinese spy story in the US?

    Andrew Leung: These spy stories, whether true or not, are nothing new. It's happening all over the world; you can see them in movies. But that is only the tip of an iceberg; there's a much bigger picture behind these stories. The big picture is that what we're seeing is not just a trade war between the US and China, it's not just focusing on various spy stories and things like that; it is the manifestation of a change in the US-China relationship.

    Sputnik: If we look at all of the recent allegations, they seem to coincide with the reasons behind Trump's trade war. The reason that he gives is that China is gaining access to high technology unfairly, as well as copyright concerns; do you think that there's really a single reason for this shift in US-China relations? Did something cause it or is it just Trump's worldview and his approach?

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    China, US Can Compete While Avoiding 'Cold War State of Mind' - Beijing
    Andrew Leung: I think this is very real and it is not as one-sided. Let's be clear: some of the concerns are real and justified; these concerns are shared not only in the US across the aisle by both parties, but they are shared by the EU.

    These worries are there sometimes; some local governments and some Chinese companies are using unfair means to force the transfer of technology, proprietary technology. And, of course, it's a fact that China is not opening up all over the place because China learned a big lesson from the collapse of the former USSR.

    The former USSR collapsed because it tried to open up the economy much more quickly than the situation allowed; in a year everything had to be opened up and that lead to the collapse.

    READ MORE: Twitter Loses It After Trump Says China Respects Him for His 'Very Large Brain'

    China learned a big lesson from that; certain sectors of the Chinese economy remain not as open to foreign companies and governments, compared with the openness of these sectors in Western countries and in the US.

    A US 100-dollar banknote with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes with portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong are seen in the picture illustration in Beijing, China
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    ‘Trump Administration’s Big Plan Is to Force US Companies Out of China’ – Journo
    Each country has a different situation and a different stage of development. It's a complex situation. Not all these worries and accusations are unreal, some of them are quite real; but then this is only part of the story.

    One has got to look at the totality of things to understand where the US is coming from, where China is coming from and what the drivers and the dynamics that drive this confrontation and the change in the relationship are.

    Sputnik: Do you think that China will agree to address legitimate concerns regarding technology and copyrights? Do you think China has the will to come back to the negotiating table with the US, or have we gone beyond the point of no return? Perhaps, China has just understood that the US is unhappy about their growth and about them possibly being a threat and a very strong competitor; if that's the case, what do you see as the new trajectory for Chinese development? Are they going to steer away from the US or is there still a chance that we're going to see some kind of reconciliation?

    READ MORE: Beijing Refutes Trump's Accusations of Mid-Term Election Meddling

    Andrew Leung: This is a very good question because we are seeing a reset of the old world order. The older rules are written mainly by the US and its Western allies after WWII when the US was the only hegemon, the only superpower that dominated all fields of businesses, not only the size of its economy, the leadership in technology, not only ideology and all the institutions like the World Bank or the IMF and of course the supremacy of the US dollar, which has been unchallenged, even now. All this translates into the great power and influence that shakes the world order after WWII.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China's Meddling in US Affairs Reaches Unacceptable Level - Official
    US Flies More B-52 Bombers Near Disputed Territories in South China Sea
    US-Based Research Group Says China Boosts Coal Power Despite Gov't Restrictions
    Tags:
    USSR, superpower, Cold War, EU, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
    Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse