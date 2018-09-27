Register
27 September 2018
    In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.”

    Twitter Loses It After Trump Says China Respects Him for His 'Very Large Brain'

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Viral
    621

    The president's off the cuff remark about himself in the third person during a press conference on China quickly turned into a comedy goldmine after social media got whiff of his latest boast.

    Speaking to reporters about US-China relations during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Trump spoke about the success of his trade policy of slapping 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, before unexpectedly steering the conversation into a discussion of his own mental capabilities.

    "I think [President Xi is] a friend of mine, he may not be a friend of mine anymore, but I think he probably respects – from what I hear, if you look at Mr. Pillsbury, the leading authority on China, he was on a good show, I won't mention the name of the show, recently, and he was saying that China has total respect for Donald Trump and for Donald Trump's very, very large brain. He said Donald Trump, they don't know what to do – never happened," Trump said.

    The Mr. Pillsbury in question is believed to be Michael Pillsbury, a China analyst at Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

    On Twitter, the "very, very large brain" remark proved just too much to handle, with users comparing the president to "a mental patient off his meds," accusing him of being high, and flooding the microblogging site with pop culture memes.

    Others simply couldn't get over the name of the China specialist.

    Some users suggested it may be time to bring out the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which allows for the removal of a president from office in the event that impairment prevents him from fulfilling his duties. A few also complained that comments like this give the world more cause to "laugh at" the US.

    Finally, others questioned their own sanity, and whether they really heard the president utter such remarks or were living in some sort of dream state.

    The president's habit of self-aggrandizement has long become a staple of both domestic and international politics. During his speech to world leaders at the UN this week, Trump's boasting about his administration accomplishing "more than almost any administration in the history of our country" sparked audible laughter from the audience.

    Tags:
    bragging, boasting, big brain, twitter reactions, brain, reaction, social media, Donald Trump, United States
