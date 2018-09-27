'This is Very Serious, And Not Just for Sweden' - Lecturer on Swedish Crisis

Sweden's centre-left Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, will have to stand down after losing the support of parliament. Sputnik spoke with Adrián Groglopo Lecturer Of Sociology at the University Of Gothenburg to get his take on the situation.

Sputnik: Who is likely to become the new Prime Minister ahead of Lofven?

Adrián Groglopo: Nobody really knows what's going to happen with the Prime Minister, but we will see in the next 2 weeks. We need to wait a little bit because now there is a struggle between the left parties and the alliances of the conservative right wing parties.

There is a 3rd block where we have the far right parties, which has got a lot of votes; over 1 million in the last election.

Sputnik: How has the polticial climate changed in Sweden in recent years?

Adrián Groglopo: Yes it has. It has changed dramatically I would say, until 2006 we had a stable political system in the sense that it was mainly the social democrats having the hegemony of the country, but also some conservative right wing parties in some periods of the history of Sweden.

However; from 2006 onwards we've had these new kinds of parties, which are based mainly on former Nazis and activists from white power movements that today have got to be the 3rd largest party in Sweden. So this is very serious, not just for Sweden, but also for the rest of Europe.

