Register
10:40 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police are seen outside Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland

    'Everybody in Law Enforcement Knows You Don't Trust a Snitch' – Ex-Policeman

    © AP Photo / Scott Campbell
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Freedom of Information request sent out by Sputnik to Police Scotland has revealed some disturbing facts about the shady world of police informants. In Scotland alone, there are some 1,218 informants currently supplying information to the police.

    Police Scotland has revealed the rewards paid out to covert human intelligence sources (CHIS) over the last three years. The monetary value paid out over the last three years averages around 200,000 pounds, a figure which neared 250,000 pounds last year. For the financial year of 2017-2018, almost 20,000 pounds per month was spent on rewarding covert human intelligence sources in Scotland. Sputnik spoke with Tim Dees, a retired police officer from the USA, to discuss the issue.

    Sputnik: Police informants are known colloquially as ‘grasses,’ ‘narks’ or ‘snouts.’ Who are they, and how are they employed?

    Tim Dees: A police informant can be an interested citizen who has information, and is coming forward and trying to do their part for the community. They are probably the minority. The next group, the largest, are people who have got caught doing something they shouldn't, and in an effort to reduce their own consequences, they agree to give information on someone else. The most common scenario here is with narcotics informants, where someone is caught, say a relatively low-level dealer is caught with an amount that can be charged as possession with intent for sale, so they can be sent away for quite a long time. 

    READ MORE: 'Appalling, Inhuman, Degrading': The Horrors of European Arrest Warrants Exposed

    The detective will say, 'Well who is your supplier? Who can you give me?' Sometimes they'll do what's called a controlled buy, where they'll be given marked money, and may be fitted with a listening device, and they'll go to their supplier and they will buy narcotics with that marked money. So that it's clear that the cash was used in the transaction. Sometimes the police will bust the supplier, and then play that game again. You keep working your way up the chain that way. 

    READ MORE: UK Schoolboy Viciously Attacked With Claw Hammer (PHOTO)

    There's a third group, which is really small, and these are professional informants. People who are usually on the wrong side of the law in some way, but they make it their practice to associate with people who are involved in crime, and give information to the police. They gather intelligence from their association. 

    But if you're discovered, you usually end up floating face down in a river in some place. 

    Sputnik: It sounds a lot like corruption to me, but surely when you’re working in cahoots with the police, it must be protected by the law?

    Tim Dees: It's not corruption if the police are working towards legitimate ends of law enforcement. Informants have been used by every police organization I have ever heard of throughout history, this is nothing new. It's kind of a slimy topic. Even the informants, who are commonly called snitches, are not well respected by their peers, or by the police. They are not the sort of people that you really want to do much hanging out with, but they are a necessary evil. 

    Sputnik: With such a high number of informants on police books, and a rather surprising chunk of Police Scotland’s budget going towards covert intelligence, it does make you wonder whether there isn’t a better way to maneuver the whole ordeal.  In society, are police informants still necessary? Could the police still do their jobs without them?

    Laurel, Maryland, Police Officer Aaron Waddell shows on September 17, 2014, how the Laurel Police Department has been using body-cameras during patrols.
    © AFP 2018 / Fabienne Faur
    Press Rec: US, UK Police Hope Body-Worn Cams Will Cool Down Violent Interactions
    Tim Dees: Not very effectively. In order to get information on where crime is taking place and who is doing it, you have to have some kind of information source. Now, you can get some of this through surveillance, but people tend to find that even more objectionable than using informants. The idea that [in] the Big Brother society, everybody's movements are watched, and everybody's communications are monitored, I don't think anybody wants that sort of situation. Everything becomes a balance. If you use informants, then at least you tend to be targeting people who are actually involved in crime. 

    READ MORE: Police Body Cameras: Great Invention, Worthless Spend, Necessary Evil?

    I didn't use informants really all that much. One of the hallmarks of someone who is going to be a good detective is their stable of informants, and how quickly can you build an informant network and manage that. A detective is often said to be 'only as good as his informants.' So the people that I worked with that had regular informants to go to, those people tended to be very successful. Otherwise, you are largely flying blind. 

    Sputnik: So the use of CHIS is rife, and has been around as long as the police have. But of late, there are some disturbing stories emerging on the subject. Lush recently upheld a campaign exposing the misconduct of undercover police infiltrating political groups. Meanwhile, an investigation into the use of juvenile sources is underway in the UK. At present, there appears to be very few young people engaged in CHIS reporting, but there still are a number caught up in the practice. Is the ‘snitch’ route a favorable route to go down?

    Tim Dees: Everybody in law enforcement knows you don't trust a snitch. They constantly have to prove themselves. The guy that comes off the street cold, especially if he has something to gain by giving you this information, that information is going to be suspect.  

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.


    Tags:
    intelligence, police, United States, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse