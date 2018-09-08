Register
06:33 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian national flag

    Analyst on US-India Defense Deal: "Major Step and a Major Milestone"

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States and India signed a military cooperation deal that will allow US manufacturers to sell high-tech military equipment to India. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Robinder Sachdev, political analyst and founder of the independent think tank The Imagindia Institute.

    Sputnik: How significant is this new deal between India and the United States?

    Robinder Sachdev: What India’s defense minister has said is that “it has taken India-US relations to unprecedented heights,” I do think that’s the fact. It’s a major deal, a major step and a major milestone in US-India relations. For the last few years things were a bit stalling and there have been some hiccups between the US and India on a few topics, but I would say that this is a milestone. This is definitely a big step.

    Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives for a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    India, US Sign Defense Pact to Share Critical Military Communication Technology
    Sputnik: What does this deal mean for India’s defense capabilities and how does it benefit from this arrangement with the US?

    Robinder Sachdev: First of all, I agree that this is a new chapter in US-India relations. There’re two elements of what it means for our defense. First, about a week or ten days ago the US removed several export controls on the export of high technology and dual use technologies to India. India is now the only Asian country which is part of the Strategic Trade Authorization. That means that high technology items from the US can now be imported into India or purchased by India, which enhances India’s capabilities, especially in communications. I think it will bring quite a quantum jump in the technology component of India’s defense capabilities. It also means interoperability with the US in terms of communications, that’s one of the subparts of the deal, so that the US defense forces and Indian defense forces would have encrypted, safe and secure communications between the two forces. This also means that what India is purchasing from the US, the high tech items or communications equipment etc., would now come with even higher levels of sophistication to India. So this deal takes the whole thing to a new level.

    Sputnik: It’s a significant win for the US in terms of India being one of the strongest emerging economies. What else can the US gain to win from this upcoming and blossoming relationship with India?

    Robinder Sachdev: Definitely, on the business side of things the defense business is growing and huge for the US. Also remember LNG, because the US is now exporting LNG due to shale oil and the good capacities that they have; and India is a buyer now. The Gas Authority of India has one contract, a huge one, and there are more contracts expected to come up, so there’ll be more sales of LNG. What the US also gains from this relationship is, I think, a firmer “partnership” with India in the Pacific region especially. The US also gains by having India cooperating more with it on a bunch of strategic affairs. So the 2+2 dialogue, which was between the defense secretary and the secretary of state and their Indian counterparts, the big picture was to build trust or to enhance the level of trust between the two countries. It was already there to some level but there have been differences in opinions, which will further remain, but this has built up more trust between the two. What the US gets is, perhaps, a deeper strategic relationship with India.

    Cows
    CC0
    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    Sputnik: What was the rationale behind Delhi deciding to sign this agreement now? Has the unravelling of the relationship between the US and Pakistan had something to do with it, for example?

    Robinder Sachdev: Certainly, but on the whole there wasn’t one specific thing which triggered this agreement now. This agreement on the interoperability of communications has been in the works for over a decade. India had differences of opinions; we were reluctant to agree for several reasons, to which the US had been working on and creating some assurances. It’s been a process in work and a process of discussions for a while. And now I think that both sides have ironed their differences and doubts about trusting each other on this element of communications exchange. And definitely the US policy and stance towards Pakistan [has played a role in it]. And the US itself sees it; the rule of Pakistan, the Trump administration has been pretty blunt about it. So the US definitely saw a deeper engagement with India. The thing with India is that we need to acquire a lot of military systems. Where does India go? The US is a strong contender for this. In the absence of this agreement, several of the high technology deals with the US couldn’t have been made. The US wants to sell, so it’s compromising on that and India is in need, so it’s compromising on that. I think that both sides have come to this realistic assumption.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India to Respond to US Refusal for Sanctions Waiver Over S-400 – Strategist
    US & India: 2+2=Stronger Partnership
    US Firm Claims Indicted Iranian Hackers Still Targeting American Universities
    Professor on Iran Action Group: Indication that US Interested in Regime Change
    US Indicts Two on Allegations of Spying for Iran on MEK Members in US
    Tags:
    defence sector, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    This Week in Pictures: September 1-7
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse