Register
02:07 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A combine drives over stalks of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois (File)

    Farm Workers’ Union Sues US Labor Dept Over Poor Conditions for Foreign Workers

    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    A new lawsuit being brought against the US Department of Labor alleges the government is letting farmers pay foreign agricultural workers in the country on temporary visas less than what US workers are making in the same area, which also drives down US workers’ wages, too.

    Filed August 23 in a Washington, DC, federal court, Public Citizen Litigation Group has alleged on behalf of four lawful permanent residents and the Farm Labor Organizing Committee labor union that the Department of Labor has permitted growers to abuse the H-2A agricultural guestworker program and used foreign workers on temporary visas as a source of cheap labor, Bloomberg reported. The case is Garcia v. Acosta, DDC, No. 1:18-cv-01968.

    Amazon warehouse, Dunfermline
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Mike Pennington / Amazon warehouse, Dunfermline
    Keep Calm: Amazon Workers 'Can Go to Toilet Anytime' and Proud of It

    Under the H-2A program, the Labor Department is supposed to ensure the hiring of temporary foreign workers doesn't displace US workers or reduce their pay or the quality of their working conditions. Employers must prove they pay temporary workers one of four wage classes: the highest of the adverse effect wage rate (AEWR), the prevailing hourly or piece rate, the agreed-upon collective bargaining wage or the federal or state minimum wage. The crux of the lawsuit is that the Labor Department isn't taking sufficient measures to monitor or enforce these requirements.

    The suit identifies five specific instances in which employers hired workers under department-approved H-2A visas and then paid them significantly less than other workers in the same area, Bloomberg noted.

    Justin Flores, vice president of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC), AFL-CIO, spoke with Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary Thursday about the struggle and the issues faced by farm workers.

    ​"Agricultural workers have been excluded from most labor and employment laws passed in this country, mainly because most of them were passed during the Jim Crow era and many agricultural workers were black workers back in that time, and now you add on immigration issues and status issues, and [that] makes it even more important that the government take these issues seriously," Flores told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    Protesters block the entrance to a downtown federal building housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices Monday, July 2, 2018, in San Diego.
    © AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
    Trump to Release ‘Insidious, Evil’ Immigration Policy Change That May Impact Millions

    "But as trade unionists, we think all that is important and the government needs to do its job, but you know we see really the only solution to these issues as being organizing, even though we don't have the right to collectively bargain, finding creative ways to do so and bringing people together to stand up together and not as individuals so that we can really make some different changes, improve working conditions and wages."

    The organizer said that while they are filing the lawsuit and the government needs to do its job, "at the end of the day, we see the real changemaker and the folks that really need to take responsibility as the folks purchasing these agricultural products, like Reynolds American, that buys tobacco on some farms where they pay over $11 an hour and some farms where they pay $7 an hour, some farms with good housing and some farms with decrepit, old abandoned housing; and they pay these growers the same amount for their tobacco," he explained.

    "So they've created a system that incentivizes bad behavior, that doesn't guarantee basic human rights. And so while we are filing this lawsuit, and we think there's an important piece for workers, we continue to call on Reynolds and other big multinational corporations that really marginalize growers and workers and create a system where we're fighting each other for a dollar an hour, 50 cents an hour, while they're making billions of dollars in profits," Flores said.

    El muro entre EEUU y México en California
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Trump Clashes With Mexico's Top Diplomat Over Payments for Border Wall

    Flores noted that the harvest time of many crops tended by the union's workers, such as tobacco, cucumbers and strawberries, comes in the heat of the summer, "when temperatures are regularly above 90 [degrees Fahrenheit] here in a field with no shade, and we're still fighting as a union to get some of the basic issues dealt with, like having enough access to water, having enough time to drink the water, having a 15 or 20 minute break once or twice a day — these are things that we're still fighting for."

    He noted they see similar disparities between different growers in working conditions as they see in wages, and again placed the blame on companies who buy from them.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Warns US Agricultural Imports to Fall Sharply Amid Trade Row - Minister

    Flores noted that agricultural workers are "on the front lines" of climate change, facing serious health risks like high temperatures, the danger of which is only increasing as the planet warms and weather patterns are disrupted. However, he noted that "any extreme weather really hurts growers and workers. Just this season, we had massive rain followed by a month and a half of no rain followed by a couple weeks of massive rain. Any time there's hurricanes or unseasonably warm or cold weather, that really affects the crops, it really affects the growers, it affects the ability for workers to be out in the fields, making money, so those are important issues, and we really think that it's something that's not being taken seriously by this administration and even others that need to see how real this is."

    "Unfortunately a lot of people talking about climate change, and the immediate thing that comes to mind is polar bears," Flores said, "not poor communities suffering and workers not being able to have income and workers not being able to have safe work environments."

    Flores said FLOC has been pursuing Reynolds "on the question of workers' rights in their supply chain" for over a decade, having recently launched a boycott in April of Vuse e-cigarettes, one of Reynolds' key products, to put more pressure on them by asking convenience stores not to carry the products and consumers not to purchase them.

    A man smokes an electronic cigarette vaporizer, also known as an e-cigarette, in Toronto, August 7, 2015
    © REUTERS / Mark Blinch
    Study: E-Cigarette Smokers Inhale Unsafe Levels of Toxic Metals Leaked from Devices

    Flores told Sputnik that companies like Reynolds try to defend their tacit endorsements of the low wages paid to farm workers in the US by pointing out how much lower wages are on farms in other countries from which they buy, such as Malawi, and arguing that they're only responding to a global marketplace. However, he said that farm workers are organizing internationally, too, holding a global farmworkers' summit in South Africa in October to "figure out how, just like these companies collaborate around the globe, how we can do the same thing so that we're not being played off of each other and are helping each other."

    The unionist noted that "the founder of our union didn't see any distinction between a labor union and a community organization and a social justice movement. We understand that you can't talk about issues in silos, you can't talk about the exclusion of farm workers from most of these labor laws without talking about historical racism in this country. You can't talk about police accountability and immigration without talking about that same racism."

    Related:

    Washington Wants EU to Open 'More Opportunities' for US Farm Products - Mnuchin
    Potato vs Pompeo: Kim Jong Un Reportedly Visited Farm Instead of US Diplomat
    Trump Speaks to NRA; Corporate Destruction of America's Farm Lands
    China Warns US Agricultural Imports to Fall Sharply Amid Trade Row - Minister
    Russia's Wheat Exports Grew 11% Since Beginning of Agricultural Season
    Tags:
    byanymeansnecessary, tobacco, boycott, lawsuit, lower wages, organizers, labor unions, Farm Workers, US Department of Labor, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse