27 August 2018
    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015

    'Refugees Have to Go Back to Their Homelands When Safe Enough' - AfD Politician

    © AP Photo / Armin Weigel/dpa
    Opinion
    A year of community service could help migrants in Germany integrate into society. This is what the secretary-general of the ruling Christian Democrats, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said in an interview with a German publisher. The politician argued that in such a way refugees are likely to be more accepted by German nationals.

    Sputnik discussed the proposal to have refugees conduct community service with Jan Nolte — an AfD politician and a member of the defence committee of the German Bundestag.

    Sputnik: What is your view on the proposal to have refugees conduct community service?

    Jan Nolte: I think that it would be hard to realize, many of them don't even speak German and some branches, like the military service, can't ever be an option for them. Kramp-Karrenbauer says that such a service would help integrate them into our society, but that is a totally false point of view; refugees don't have to be integrated into our society because they won't stay here for the rest of their lives. When their homelands are safe enough, they have to go back and build them up.

    Sputnik: Do you think a year of community service can actually help refugees become more accepted by the public, notwithstanding what you've said? This might break down some barriers, don't you believe?

    Jan Nolte: No I don't think so. What the Germans think about this so-called refugees has to do with their behavior, many of them are radical Islamists, they often don't accept women's rights and, like statistics show, they are far more criminal than Germans, and most of them crossed many countries to reach Germany, so the majority of them came here because of our welfare system.

    Sputnik: Just give us your overview and prognosis of this particular situation; obviously, it's been going on for a few years now since nearly a million refugees have been let into Germany, what's the way forward now? To actually pacify the population and bring some semblance of agreement against all people and all different parties with regard to this particular matter, it's very conflicting, what would you like to see to be done now?

    Jan Nolte: There are too many migrants, we can't afford this anymore, and the solution would be that many of the migrants would go back to their homelands, but at the moment I don't see that we have a majority for this in the German Parliament. We have a majority for this in our society, but most parties won't do such politics in the near future, so I think crime will rise and we will get many problems if we don't change something.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

