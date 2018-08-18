Chances of US, China War Pretty Low: Media Inflating Beijing's Actions - Scholar

An annual Pentagon report in the US has highlighted China’s increasing military power. With tensions on the rise economically and politically between the two nations, could this signal the start of military escalation by Washington in Asia?

Sputnik spoke to Joseph Essertier, associate professor at the Nagoya Institute of Technology for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Is there any chance of direct military conflict between the US and China and how could current tensions be de-escalated?

Joseph Essertier: The situation between China and the United States is similar to that of the US and the former Soviet Union. China is starting to block US hegemony in East Asia;

The fact that China stands behind North Korea and is well equipped militarily has angered the US.

© AFP 2018 / STR China Enhanced Overwater Striking Capabilities Targeting US - Pentagon Report

The United States has spent far more militarily than China; Obama committed 1 trillion dollars to be spent on nuclear weapons in the next 30 years. We have bases surrounding China, compared to 0 that are close to the US, the mass media is exaggerating the expansion of China.

They are only expanding to defend themselves from the United States. The way towards de-escalation, would be for the US to stop threatening China.

The chances of war are still pretty low, but you never know, it could happen as people make mistakes. Specialists in arms control have said that we are lucky that humanity has reached this stage without a nuclear war.

Events such as the Cuban missile crisis could happen again, if the US keeps threating China.

