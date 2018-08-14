UK's Altered Stance Toward Iran Could Curb Profitable Brexit Deal - Economist

The US’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Robert Wood Johnson, has called for Britain to join US President Donald Trump and adopt a hardline policy towards Iran.

Earlier in May, Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and last week began reinstating economic sanctions against Iran that were eased in exchange for concessions on Iran's nuclear program. Sputnik spoke to Dr Mamdouh Salameh, International Oil Economist, about this story for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Essentially, will Britain follow suit with America and pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal?

Dr Mamdouh Salameh: I don’t think so. While the UK has a history of kowtowing with the US under the false claim of special relations, a change of stance on the Iran nuclear deal, will not only damage the UK’s standing in the world but will also make it far difficult to conclude a profitable Brexit deal with the EU.

Furthermore it could promote public descent against such a move. Moreover if the UK would withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal it will be joining the other two countries against the deal, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Dr Mamdouh Salameh: If the UK were to withdraw from such a deal, it will impact its international relations with other countries and remember that the overwhelming countries are for the deal because the alternative for the deal is war between the US and Iran — egged on by Israel.

Furthermore, if it deteriorates the relations between the UK and other countries it will definitely effect trade relations between the UK and the rest of the world.

Sputnik: Moreover if Britain pulled out, what effect would this have on relations between the rest of the world and the UK?

Dr Mamdouh Salameh: The UK is respected in the world for its policies, normally;

However, it has been known that it has been kowtowing to the US for some time now under the false claim of special relations between the two countries.

The UK is ready to defend its rights and interests, in this case with the US to accede to the urge or request by the US to leave the Iran Nuclear deal.

It will damage relations with other countries and make it absolutely difficult for the UK to reach an agreement with the EU on Brexit and furthermore it will belittle the UK in the eyes of other countries; they will say ‘Look, it is a nuclear power country, a security council member and still kowtowing to the US as if it was a small country.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr Mamdouh Salameh and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.