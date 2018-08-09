Register
14:16 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German soldiers (Bundeswehr) are pictured at a training area on August 9, 2016 in Ohrdruf

    German MP: Reinstating Military Service Part of Merkel Party's Campaign Tactics

    © AFP 2018 / Martin Schutt / dpa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Germany's governing party, the CDU, has proposed reinstating military conscription, while offering young people a chance to serve the country in other ways, that's what German media is reporting. The party is said to be contemplating new security strategies in light of recent terror attacks and as part of preparations for possible NATO missions.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Jan Nolte, a politician with the party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

    Sputnik: In your view, why is the CDU now debating the merits of re-introducing military service for young people? How helpful is this type of national service?

    Jan Nolte: It's just a part of their election campaign tactics, I think. In the near future, we will have elections in the German federal states of Hessia and Bavaria and the CDU party is afraid of not appearing conservative enough, especially because of the AfD; but even the minister of defense, Ursula von der Leyen, has already made clear that she does not approve of this idea.

    German soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Germany Plans to Spend Billions More on Army While Trump Slams 'Underspending'

    READ MORE: Germany Mulls Return to Military Conscription as Bundeswehr Lacks Manpower

    Sputnik: What are the current security challenges facing the country?

    Jan Nolte: The Bundeswehr is an army with worldwide deployments, it is affected by terrorism and dynamic conflicts. My objective is to keep the soldiers away from most of those missions. Another issue which is often discussed nowadays is, of course, the aggressive policy of NATO, and I clarify again, that we are standing for a policy of detente, we oppose baseless NATO aggressions carried out with the help of Germany.

    Sputnik: Can this move have an impact on Berlin's ties with NATO? How is it going to affect the relationship with NATO?

    Jan Nolte: I don't think that this re-introduction will come in the next time, we have no majority for it in the Bundestag; there is a majority in German society, but not in our parliament, so I think this discussion or this debate won't have any effect on our relations with NATO.

    READ MORE: Czech Politician Explains Germany's Possible 'Mobilization of Foreign Soldiers'

    Sputnik: Some lawmakers have argued that the proposal could clash with the country's ban on forced labor; how justified are these concerns?

    Jan Nolte: Military conscription is not abolished, it is just interrupted, so it's still enshrined in our constitution, so these concerns will have no foundation. But for general obligatory service, we would need to create a legal basis at first, that's right.

    Sputnik: Proposals to increase the defense budget were shown to be unpopular in Germany; has this changed? Recent polls have indicated that the public supports this notion. Do you think it is likely to be accepted in the near future?

    Jan Nolte: As I said, we would have a majority in the public for this, but the government has another opinion about this and there is no majority in our parliament. So I think there won't be any conscription; it's just because of the election campaign that they are talking about this.

    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    German Politician on 'Anchor Camps' for Refugees: 'Government Lost Control'

    Sputnik: Earlier, the governing party supported the idea of recruiting foreign EU nationals to boost recruitment. How is this idea perceived by the public, are you in favor of this?

    Jan Nolte: No, I'm not in favor of it. I think, at least, you need to have German citizenship to defend this country and the population here in Germany thinks the same, mainly. They're not in favor of this and I don't think we will get foreign soldiers in our army in the coming years.

    READ MORE: German Bundeswehr Mulls Opening Its Ranks to Foreign Nationals - Reports

    Sputnik: Many reports have indicated that the German army is facing many issues, such as outdated equipment and the lack of supplies., Are these problems really consistent with what's happening within the German army at the moment?

    Jan Nolte: Yes it's true; in the past, the CDU and the SDP wanted to save money, so they didn't buy enough systems, weapons and things like that. This is the reason for the problems.

    Sputnik: The GDP of Germany is one of the highest ranking in the world and to have a German army where you've got issues with outdated equipment is very much a surprise globally. What more can be done to resolve this situation;  is there going to be more funding to resolve this situation?

    Jan Nolte: We will raise the money that we spend on our military by up to 32 billion [euros] by 2021, but it takes a lot of time to solve all of these problems. They're working on it, but we won't solve these problems tomorrow or in the next year, it will take time.

    The views and opinions expressed by Jan Nolte are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    NATO, Bundeswehr, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse