Register
22:44 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, August 3, 2018.

    Professor Speaks About 'Very Little Chance of Succeeding' in May, Macron Talks

    © REUTERS / Sebastien Nogier
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May May prepared for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron that could make or break Brexit plan.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Iain Begg, a professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

    Sputnik: British Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to prize away Emmanuel Macron from the rest of the European Union to sign up to her Chequers vision for Brexit looked tenuous on the eve of the pair's crunch talks. How significant is the development this?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Belleek Pottery, in St Belleek, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, July 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    EU Exploiting Theresa May's 'Weakness' in Brexit Deal Talks - Ex-Minister
    Ian: In seeking to speak to Emmanuel Macron what Theresa May is hoping, is to consolidate whats been going on in the last few days, which is ministers speaking to individual ministers or heads of states from other governments to adopt a softer line on Brexit.

    I think it has very little chance of succeeding because one thing that's been most striking is the way the EU has dealt with these negotiations is their desire to have a common position, articulated by Michel Barnier. Therefore, the chance of getting a "divide and ruled approach" is very low.

    READ MORE: Deutsche Bank Using Brexit as Convenient Excuse to Move Ops to Germany — Manager

    Sputnik: The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is viewed as unlikely to shift from his rigid approach to negotiations unless there is the consensus among the most powerful EU states. Is it likely that Barnier will soften his Brexit approach?

    Ian: What's often forgotten in the UK is Barnier has a negotiating mandate that has been given to him by the European leaders.

    The idea that he's got autonomy to say "yes I'll soften" or "I'll harden my view depending on what the British offer is"; is rather misplaced because he's rather constrained in what he's got to do and among the things that are significant.  In his mandate it has what's called maintaining the integrity of the Single Market; the Chequers proposals would have to be described as rather confused in that respect, because they say Britain wants to be aligned and follow similar rules for good but not for services and that is inconsistent with the integrity of the single market and why it's become very hard for Barnier to agree to it.

    READ MORE: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Confident of Brexit Talks' Good Outcome

    Sputnik: With just over 8 months to go before Britain is expected to leave the EU, very little has been finalized. Is Britain heading for a no deal Brexit?

    Ian: There is a risk of a no deal but I think of a no deal, but I think both sides will realize that a no deal has damaging consequences for not just the UK but for the EU too, because it will disrupt trade and lead to uncertainty and nobody likes to have that kind of outcome.

    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    UK Prepares for Post-Brexit Social Unrest Amid Talks Deadlock - Reports
    It's also important to distinguish between the exit processes, where the initial dossier was Ireland, the budgetary contribution from the UK's so-called divorce bill and the rites to each other's citizens.

    READ MORE: Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates to Highest Level Since 2009 Economic Crisis

    As that stands, there's still a fair chance of that going through with some fudging of the Irish Border, but what has been under discussion, particularly with the Chequers deal is the future relationship and that more problematic because you need to work out where Britain stands.

    Is it akin to Norway, very deeply integrated into the EU but just not part of its institutions or is more like which is one of the things that Barnier has put on the table which is being a close relationship but not the full membership or the degree of membership that are implicit in the Chequers deal, or is it a much more remote arrangement which is what third countries have with the EU. All of that is still to be settled.

    READ MORE: Boris the Victorious: Poll Suggests Johnson Should Be Next PM After Theresa May

    The views and opinions expressed by Iain Begg are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    talks, Brexit, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse