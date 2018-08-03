Register
12:56 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    Deutsche Bank Using Brexit as Convenient Excuse to Move Ops to Germany - Manager

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Germany’s largest lender, the Deutsche Bank, has moved most of its euro clearing activity from London to Frankfurt. For years, some 75% of all trade of financial products priced in euros worth 1.5 trillion a day was done in London. Financial and related services account of 12 percent of UK’s Gross Domestic Product.

    Sputnik discussed the development with Mitchell Feierstein is a hedge-fund manager and CEO of the Glacier Environmental Fund Limited.

    Sputnik: What impact could Deutsche Bank's move have on London?

    Mitchell Feierstein: If you're talking about Deutsche Bank, let's look at the bigger picture and what's been going on with Brexit since it happened. You've had these naysayers, including the Bank of England, come out and politicize Brexit, say it's going to be the end of the world, the FTSE's going to drop to zero, sterling‘s going to collapse, doom and gloom, property is going to go to zero. None of that happened. In fact, the FTSE, the stock market in England, has rallied probably 30% since the Brexit lows of 40%, so the actual opposite has happened.

    If you want to discuss what happened with Deutsche Bank, you've got to go back to 2014 or 2015, since that time period they've probably shed 50,000 (or more) jobs, and if you look at their stock, the price has declined 50% from 2015 to 2016, and it's on a precipitous decline in historic all time lows recently. So I think what you're seeing with Deutsche Bank is maybe more of a cost-cutting effort around the globe and they're using Brexit as a convenient excuse. So if you look at their business model, they've got rid of a lot of their high paid employees and moved out of certain business lines. So, Deutsche Bank is not indicative of what's going on, but it's an interesting speaking point.

    READ MORE: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Confident of Brexit Talks' Good Outcome

    If you want to take a look at Brexit and the impact of Brexit, I think, what we should look at is what's going on in the EU and whether that is really working. The Bank of England raised interest rates, so if the economy was doing so poorly, they wouldn't go in and raise interest rates from a historic low of over 0.5% to 0.75%, so you're seeing anemic sub-par growth, and you're seeing understated inflation, they claim inflation is around 2% which is one of the biggest lies in the planet. Inflation is running hot, real inflation and consumer costs, the consumer realizes that these costs are much higher, substantially higher, which makes real interest rates negative.

    So if you look at the EU as a whole and at what's going on, you see that Italy has an amount of debt that could never be repaid, $4 trillion or something like that, and this is mostly owed to Germany. So if you look at what's going on with Target 2, we see a massive influx out of the Italian banking system. So there's instability in Italy's banks because they're loaded to the gills with worthless Italian bonds, so there's more of a systemic problem than Brexit here. Brexit is being blamed for a lot of things when really what's happened is reckless central bank actions have precipitated a crisis that began and only made it worse by kicking the can down the road.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that other banks will follow suit and shift their businesses away from London?

    Mitchell Feierstein: London has always been a financial center, an English-speaking financial center, so is it likely that people will move because of Brexit? I believe that that's not the case. I think that the City will always remain a financial center of the world, because of the time zone, because it's English-speaking, and the history behind it. It's like saying would all businesses move out of Wall Street? I don't think so. I think that a lot of the infrastructure in the UK will remain intact, I think that Deutsche Bank is a one off, I don't think that people will leave, I think it's more hype and blame Brexit than anything else.

    Sputnik: What is your forecast on Brexit outcome? This week we've been getting a lot of reports from London preparing for no deal scenario?

    Mitchell Feierstein: Theresa May, who is most arguably the worst Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom, was a Remainer, so was she really motivated to get Brexit done and get the best deal for Britain? Probably not. Lord Astor, David Cameron's brother-in-law said before the vote that "even if there's a Brexit there won't be a Brexit", so there's a lot of people who don't want to see Brexit happen, so the naysayers out there keep trying to postpone it, kick the can down the road, and then say let's have another vote, so is that really democracy? Let's hope till we get the results that we want.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany Reportedly Denies Offering Brexit Plan to UK to Avoid 'No Deal' Scenario
    EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Confident of Brexit Talks' Good Outcome
    European Medicines Agency Loses Staff Amid Brexit-Induced Move to Amsterdam
    Tags:
    Brexit, Deutsche Bank, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse