Register
04:10 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani politician Imran Khan addresses an anti-government rally near a parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014

    Anti-Corruption Crusader Imran Khan ‘Represents Change’ to Pakistanis - Scholar

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Citizens of the world’s sixth-largest nation went to the polls today in nationwide elections to select their next representatives and government. Over 105 million Pakistanis are eligible to vote, but Pakistan’s military casts a long shadow over the political system and some wonder if their votes will be counted.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke Wednesday with Marvin Weinbaum, the Scholar-in-Residence and director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, about how the election seems to be turning out and what it means for Pakistan.

    Parties will have to win 137 of the 342 seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament, in order to form a government. If they cannot win an absolute majority, they must form a coalition government with other parties in order to reach at least 137 MPs.

    With Al Jazeera projecting that Imran Khan's PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Movement for Justice] would carry between 94 and 102 seats in parliament, the future of the ruling PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League — Nawaz], led by Nawaz Sharif, hangs in the balance.

    ​"I don't think they can come back from something like this," Weinbaum told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker about the Sharif family, who are closely associated with PML-N. "And in any event, they had been sort of written out of Pakistan's public life by being first removed from office and then from ability to hold party office, and most recently, [Sharif] being sentenced to 10 years, along with his daughter, at seven years, to prison."

    Nawaz Sharif was removed from office in July 2017 following revelations that he and members of his family had been involved in corrupt dealings, as was demonstrated by the 2016 Panama Papers leaks, Sputnik reported. Sharif and his daughter, Maryam, were arrested after returning to the country on July 13, having been sentenced earlier this year to 10 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for their crimes.

    Flag of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
    © East News / Action press/Public Address
    Pakistan’s Coming Elections Herald ‘Period of Real Political Disruption’

    But could the party survive without Nawaz Sharif? "If it does, then he could have influence on it, but the way things are shaping up now… it looks like the party now has been roundly defeated."

    Khan's PTI is leading polls in 111 national assembly constituencies, followed by PML-N in 68 constituencies, the Times of India's live feed of the results said as of press time.

    Weinbaum noted that the PTI was the party that pushed to deprive Sharif of his prime ministership after the Panama Papers, but that Khan and his party were only able to do that because they had the military's support. The Pakistani military is "an institution of the country which has the respect of most Pakistanis. They are viewed as less corrupt — except when they're in power, they get that charge thrown at them," the scholar told Sputnik earlier this week.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
    © East News / AP Photo/Justin Tallis, Pool
    Pakistani Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison - Reports

    Weinbaum noted on Monday that the military "have always been in a position, working through others… they still have this ability to influence politics and influence elections." He also noted that it was widely felt that during the investigation and trial of the Sharifs, the military was working closely with the judiciary to ensure that "there would be a finding by the courts against him with heavy penalties," which made Khan's crusade possible.

    The scholar noted that "for some time now, that the military has seen the PTI, Imran Khan's party, as a way in which to bring down the PML-N, which it has had long feelings of enmity toward." However, because of the arrest of Sharif, the PML-N didn't go into the election with the momentum the PTI had, so the military didn't have to interfere.

    But it's not enough to explain Sharif's downfall: why would millions of Pakistanis vote for Khan?

    Weinbaum said that what really seems to count in Pakistan right now is the sense that "he represents change and we need change." That's a strong motivation for voters who view him as clean, in the sense that no major scandal has been attached to him.

    Trendstorm
    Pakistan: The Most Pivotal Election

    However, Khan has also supported other "old style" corrupt politicians, which has raised some eyebrows, and he has been challenged by folks in his own party who thought he didn't represent the party's image.

    Khan basically said "we gotta win, that's what really counts," Weinbaum said.

    As the scholar predicted Monday, the other major parties that are losing have alleged vote rigging.

    Nawaz's brother, Shehbaz Sharif, who now leads PML-N, said his party rejects the election results due to "manifest and massive irregularities."

    ​Likewise, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the Pakistan People's Party noted with suspicion the delay in announcing the first set of official results.

    ​By 4 a.m. Thursday, two hours after a result was expected to be announced, only 37 percent of the votes had been counted, the Guardian noted. Pakistan's chief election commissioner, Sardar Raza Khan, said he did not want to mislead anyone by giving an exact time for when all results would be out.

    Raza Khan rejected charges of election rigging in a news conference early Thursday morning, saying the process had been completely "fair and transparent," the Guardian reported. "There is no stain on the electoral process… Why do you think the five political parties [who have alleged rigging] are speaking the truth and the election commission is not? There is no problem with the results. Wait for the results."

    Members of the bomb disposal unit survey the site after a suicide blast, in Quetta, Pakistan July 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Naseer Ahmed
    Explosion Hits Western Pakistan Amid Election: at Least 28 Killed (PHOTO)

    "I don't believe the military wanted to see a strong plurality on the part of the PTI," Weinbaum said. "I think they would have been happy with a very fragile coalition that can be put together."

    The scholar said it won't be difficult for Khan to assemble such a coalition, either: smaller parties and religious parties can easily be won over by him, plus there are also the independent MPs, who are self-serving and will "go wherever power is to protect their own interests in the next regime."

    Related:

    Explosion Hits Western Pakistan Amid Election: at Least 28 Killed (PHOTO)
    Professor of History Explains Possible Outcome of Pakistan’s General Election
    Pakistan’s Coming Elections Herald ‘Period of Real Political Disruption’
    Pakistan: The Most Pivotal Election
    Iranian Army Chief’s Pakistan Visit to Impact New Delhi-Tehran Ties – Scholar
    Tags:
    anti-corruption efforts, influence, coalition, victory, parliament, change, vote counting, military, votes, election, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse