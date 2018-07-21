Register
04:47 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Putrajaya November 5, 2014

    Former Malaysian PM’s Letter Requesting May 2018 Election Help ‘Ignored’ by CIA

    © REUTERS / Olivia Harris
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A secret letter has been leaked, sent by the office of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to the CIA begging for US help if the then-upcoming May 2018 elections went sour for his ruling coalition. Radio Sputnik spoke with Nile Bowie, a writer and journalist who covers Singapore and Malaysia for the Asia Times, about the revelations.

    Najib, who was already embroiled in a corruption scandal that had gutted his popularity, faced a dangerous challenger in the form of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who had partnered up with disaffected elements of Najib's own party and run on a platform of getting to the bottom of the 1MBD embezzlement scandal.

    The letter, sent five days before the election, requested US political support in event the election result was either very narrow or too close to call; or if it yielded a hung parliament; or even if it was just a very slim victory.

    The letter was allegedly written by the Malaysian External Intelligence Organization (MEIO) and signed by Hasanah Ab Hamid, who also leads a unit under the Research Division of the Prime Minister's Department, Free Malaysia Today reported. It was leaked to the publication Malaysiakini, which published the text of the letter July 19.

    However, Bowie noted to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Friday that the letter didn't ask directly for US support, but for recognition.

    ​​

    "It shows how nervous the ruling government was at the time; it sensed this would be a very close fight, and it was pulling out all the stops ahead of this election to sort of suppress the other side," Bowie told hosts John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek. He described the ways in which Najib's government attempted to deny Mahathir media coverage, including banning candidates' faces from appearing on billboards.

    So, Kiriakou asked, what exactly was in the letter?

    Najib's government accused Mahathir of the usual litany of offenses that provoke indignation among Western governments. "So what it alleged, what it said, was that Mahathir in the past had been anti-West, he had been anti-Semitic, autocratic, he silenced dissent and disregarded human rights — it basically cast him in the worst possible light."

    "Mahathir, in campaigning before this election, he joined the opposition, and he embraced the reform agenda, and this letter said he's not a reformer, and the opposition hopes to use his political capital, his prowess, to defeat Prime Minister Najib's party, the ruling party, that had been undefeated for six decades — and indeed, that is what happened," Bowie noted.

    Najib Razak, ex primer ministro de Malasia
    © REUTERS / Olivia Harris
    EX-Malaysian PM Razak Charged With Multibillion Corruption Conspiracy - Reports

    "So, it went on to say that the opposition — now the ruling government — the manifesto that they had articulated regarding foreign policy, the letter predicted that it would undermine bilateral ties between the US and Malaysia; China is an aspect of it too a little later on — and basically the letter casts doubt about the ability of the opposition of the manage geostrategic threats around the world. And unsurprisingly, the letter cast Najib's nine years in power in the most positive light possible, calling his policies sound and progressive."

    Bowie quoted a paragraph from the letter that he said perfectly summarized Najib's point: the US needs Malaysia because it has fewer and fewer friends in the region.

    "Unlike Mahathir, Prime Minister Najib is known to be a strong US ally and would continue to support US presence in the region. Without Prime Minister Najib in charge of the country, the US stands to lose a reliable partner in Southeast Asia, given that the Philippines has broken away from Washington, Singapore and Brunei being too small to make an impact, and Thailand as well as Indonesia too immersed in their own domestic political problems. Meanwhile, the Indochina countries, except for Vietnam, are too inclined towards China."

    He noted that Najib was playing both sides during his nine years in power and how he very much improved relations with the US during his tenure.

    But then in 2015, he was implicated in the sovereign wealth scandal, which spoiled relations with the US.

    Kuala Lumpur
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Malaysia Learning About Nuclear Technology From France, US, UAE - Minister

    By contrast, Malaysian ties have been increasing with China since 2014, when Malaysia became a top investment destination for Belt and Road projects, Bowie noted.

    "Under the Obama administration, we had an attempt to engage this part of the world through the Asia Pivot, through the Trans-Pacific Partnership; that was the whole economic angle in which he tried to engage these countries, through trade and investment and what not. China, on the other side, has the belt and road initiative; it has institutions like the Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank, it has parallel architecture — parallel globalization, if you will — that is pretty much the only game in town at the moment."

    "With Donald Trump coming into power, there has been less emphasis and interest in this part of the world, and accordingly, many of these countries have, over the last year or two, very much sided with China."

    Bowie then asked Kiriakou: "You have worked in the CIA; how do you think letter would have been received?"

    "If this had been 10 years ago or 15 years ago, my guess is that they would have referred this question, this letter, to the operational component, and they would have probably come up with some sort of a plan to help a US ally," Kiriakou, a former CIA agent, said. "But in this day and age, in 2018, that's just not the way it's done any more."

    "The risk of blowback is so severe, especially in an important and developed country like Malaysia, that my guess is that when they received this letter they just decided to ignore it."

    1MBD, or 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is a sovereign wealth fund set up by Najib in 2009.

    A sovereign wealth fund is used by countries with budgetary surpluses and little to no international debt to invest that money in real and financial assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals, etc., instead of keeping the excess liquidity in the form of a money hoard.

    1MBD's purpose was to promote foreign direct investment, particularly in energy, real estate, tourism and agribusiness.

    Najib is accused of having transferred $700 million — RM 2.67 billion — from 1MBD subsidiaries into his personal bank accounts between August 2011 and March 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported in July 2015. It was supposedly being spent for infrastructure ventures.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    New Belt and Road Initiative: China's Silk Road Challenged by US and Its Allies

    Then-Prime Minister Najib held an investigation that cleared him of any wrongdoing, and when several political figures, including his deputy prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, criticized his handling of the allegations, Najib fired them. It also suspended the license of a media organization that rigorously reported the case, the Guardian reported.

    However, since then, evidence has mounted as more and more officials and associates have come forward with damning evidence that the money had found its way into Najib's own accounts. Muhyiddin even formed a new political party, Pakatan Harapan, which with Mahathir has now toppled the 61-year reign of the Barisan Nasional coalition and is vigorously pursuing charges against Najib and his cohorts.

    He's now charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of corruption, to all of which he has pleaded not guilty.

    In late May, the South China Morning Post reported that not only had 1MBD's coffers been gutted, but the previous government had used the sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Holdings, and the central bank to pay off 1MBD's debt.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Iranian Mahan Air’s Sales Agent in Malaysia
    Twitter Abuzz Over US Mistakenly Making Singapore 'Part' of Malaysia
    India Seeks Extradition of Controversial Islamic Orator From Malaysia
    Malaysia Could Cancel Contract With US Company Searching Missing MH370
    Freed Politician Promises to Scrap Malaysia's System Which Promoted 'Cronies'
    Tags:
    sovereign wealth fund, Asian competition, pivot to Asia, secret, letter, corruption scandal, election, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mahathir Mohamad, Najib Razak, Southeast Asia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse