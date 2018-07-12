Register
18:03 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestant women pose for a selfie during an Orange Order march in Belfast on July 12, 2017

    'Irish Flag Should Not Be Disrespected' During Protestant Anniversary in Ulster

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    103

    Loyalist mobs have caused trouble in Northern Ireland on the eve of the traditional 12th of July public holiday, which marks the anniversary of a 17th century victory by a Protestant King over a Catholic monarch. Sputnik spoke to two young woman from the Protestant community about what the date means to them.

    On Thursday, July 12, tens of thousands of members of Northern Ireland's Protestant Orange Order, will be marching to traditional flute bands and lambeg drums to mark the victory of Protestant King William of Orange — nicknamed King Billy — over Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

    The Williamite War in Ireland led to a Protestant monarch reigning over the British Isles and many Irish Catholics believe it was the beginning of almost three centuries of subjugation.

    Vehicles were set on fire, petrol bombs thrown and roads were closed off in violence in several towns on the night of Wednesday, July 11, which is traditionally known as Eleventh Night and is marked by the lighting of huge bonfires across Protestant areas of Northern Ireland.

    Troubles Ended Twenty Years Ago

    Although the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 ended The Troubles — in which more than 3,000 people lost their lives — loyalist paramilitary groups like the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) still hold sway over many loyalist communities and the UVF was blamed for trouble in East Belfast on Wednesday.

    ​Kate Evans, who lives in Portadown, said the Battle of the Boyne was a "very important part of Protestant history" and she taught her eight-year-old daughter what lay behind the celebrations.

    ​"I feel the Troubles in Northern Ireland have caused us to forget the origins of these traditions and many now see it as an opportunity to show their hate towards Sinn Fein/IRA. A lot of loyalists see the flag of Ireland as a symbol of the IRA and burning the flag is a way to show the hurt and anger caused by the Troubles. If the flag hadn't been hijacked by the IRA and Sinn Fein then I strongly believe it wouldn't be burned on the bonfires. This is an image politics and society need to work hard to change. The Irish flag is a national symbol for so many people of Ireland that wouldn't dream of association to the IRA and Sinn Fein and I think people need to remember that and be respectful of it," Ms. Evans told Sputnik.

    ​"The 11th night here is celebrated with bonfires — areas which host the 12th celebrations will have family fun days and fireworks on the 11th — as beacons were little before the Battle of the Boyne to show (William's) boats where to go when docking at Carrickfergus," Ms. Evans told Sputnik.

    'Completely Disrespectful'

    "I personally don't go to 11th night celebrations as I feel the burning of the flag of Ireland and election posters is completely disrespectful — and to me absolutely nothing to do with the battle of the Boyne," she told Sputnik.

    ​Kylie Noble, a 24-year-old freelance journalist who grew up in County Fermanagh, said she remembered the 12th of July fondly from growing up but felt differently about it, especially since moving to London last year.

    "Unionism and loyalism are pretty different. I grew up in a unionist community in County Fermanagh…there are no bonfires in Fermanagh, so they feel very alien to my experience of the 12th, which was rural, less violent and much more church-influenced. The 12th growing up was simply another holiday like Easter or Christmas, which I never really questioned what it meant. I knew it was for Protestants but didn't know the history. It was a family day out, then a teenage drinking event," Miss Noble told Sputnik.

    She said the 12th of July was an important date in the Protestant calendar in Northern Ireland.

    ​"I don't see it going anywhere soon. I would hope it could become less violent and intimidating overall but due to what it celebrates I question if that is ever possible," Miss Noble told Sputnik.

    Poilce said a blast bomb was thrown from a Protestant district into the neighboring Catholic enclave of the Short Strand in east Belfast on Wednesday.

    Although July 12 marks the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, historians point out the date was originally linked to the Battle of Aughrim, in July 1691, which was a later and more decisive victory for King William.

    Related:

    Guns, Petrol Bombs, Burning Cars: N Ireland Preparing for Protestant Parade
    UK Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Challenging Northern Ireland Abortion Law
    Poll Shows More Britons Favoring Brexit Than Keeping Northern Ireland
    Vigilante ‘Punishment’ Attacks in Northern Ireland Up 60 Percent in Four Years
    Tags:
    loyalists, Republicans, catholics, protestants, march, UVF, Ulster, Northern Ireland, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse