Register
07:59 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Giant letters, reading the word blockchain are displayed at the blockchain centre, which aims at boosting start-ups, on February 7, 2018 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius

    Blockchain Hailed as Next Frontier in China

    © AFP 2018 / Petras Malukas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As virtual currency bitcoin has gradually become a household name, there has been much discussion about the potential of blockchain, the digital technology that underpins such cryptocurrencies, emerging as the next frontier of innovation.

    Blockchain's hallmark is decentralization. Data can be shared among a distributed network of computers with no need for middlemen. Once recorded in a blockchain-based ledger, data is hard to tamper with.

    "In the next three years, blockchain technology is forecast to be widely adopted in sectors such as product traceability, copyright protection, bill verification, precision marketing, energy and healthcare in China," said Yu Jianing, director of the Institute of Industrial Economics at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

    "Blockchain has the potential to transform the way that individuals and organizations interact, the way that businesses collaborate with one another, the transparency of processes and data, and ultimately, the productivity and sustainability of our economy," Steve Lark, partner of Technology Consulting Deloitte, said in a recent report. "It can be used across the entire value chain, benefiting businesses and consumers alike."

    So far, a complete value chain for the blockchain sector has emerged in China, ranging from hardware manufacturing, platform and security, to application services, investment, media and human resources, according to the white paper released by the Information Center with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

    Giant letters, reading the word blockchain are displayed at the blockchain centre, which aims at boosting start-ups, on February 7, 2018 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius
    © AFP 2018 / Petras Malukas
    IBM to Teach Australian Gov't How to Exploit Blockchain in $1 Billion Deal
    According to the report, the number of blockchain technology companies in China exceeded 456 as of March. They are exploring ways to apply blockchain into a wide array of areas.

    Some startups hope the technology can help transform the intellectual property industry. With blockchain technology, online content such as novels and musical compositions can be copyrighted as soon as the owner creates them. Reprints or citations are allowed only with the owners' approval, otherwise copycats can be sued for infringement.

    Chinese startups Beijing Banquanjia Tech Co and Yuanben Blockchain Co are at the forefront of creating such solutions.

    Blockchain technology could also see widespread adoption in intelligent industries, according to Wang Feiyue, director of the State Key Laboratory for Management and Control of Complex Systems of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

    Wang said blockchain technology could lay a solid foundation for the development of automation and intelligent industries, in terms of data security and trust.

    READ MORE: Blockchain Set to Revolutionize Energy Industry, Improve Cleantech — Experts

    He said smart contracts－the coding on the blockchain that allows transactions to take place－can help deal with the uncertainty and complexity of the real world, while enhancing reliability.

    Wang likened the innovations of blockchain to the groundwork for the construction of tall buildings.

    The year 2017 marked the peak year for blockchain development in China, with 178 new companies in the sector. Investors flocked into the market with nearly 100 equity stock investment deals in that year alone, a record in recent years. Between January and March this year, the number of equity investment deals exceeded 68.

    Серверная
    © RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev
    Russian Blockchain Developers Best of the Best in the World - Analyst
    Besides startup companies, technology giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are exploring blockchain's potential uses. In June, Alibaba's Ant Financial Service Group partnered with Philippine telecommunication giant Globe Telecom to offer realtime cross-border remittance services for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises.

    The new service－claimed to be the first of its kind in the world－tests the huge potentials of blockchain technology, allowing users to send and receive money within seconds.

    Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman said at a launch event that such a service helps realize the company's vision to make financial services accessible and affordable for every consumer. "This heralds the beginning of great times. This marks the beginning of great innovation," he said.

    Li Bin, assistant director of China Information Technology Security Evaluation Center, said the gradual adoption of blockchain technology across diverse sectors would truly realize cross-industry digital collaboration. It could reduce operational costs while further improving efficiency.

    "At the same time, such technology can help establish a reliable platform for government supervision of food safety. The quality of life of Chinese and even global consumers can be improved," Li said.

    Still, blockchain technology is in its nascent stages. A report from Deloitte said a return on any investment and the full value of implementing a blockchain strategy might not be felt for a number of years, given the technology has only reached its early stages and expertise in the area is limited.

    Yuan Peizhang, product manager of Beijing Chilun Yichuang Technology Co Ltd, said the blockchain technology in itself is not a problem, but companies should not use it as a gimmick to commit fraud.

    "Most people lack basic understanding of this new technology, as hardly any courses on it can be found in higher education institutions," Yuan said. "Many companies are using the blockchain concept as a gimmick, but what they actually do has nothing to do with blockchain."

    Cryptocurrencies
    CC0
    Indian Techies Riding the Blockchain Wave, With or Without Cryptocurrencies
    To further drive the sustainable development of blockchain, the central authorities have expedited the creation of guidelines and standards for the technology.

    In December, the Standardization Administration of China approved a project to establish the country's first national industry standards for blockchain technology.

    The standards are expected as soon as the end of 2019, according to the Economic Information Daily, citing Li Ming, director of the blockchain research institute at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. They will cover operations and applications, processing and methodology, and information security.

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website

    Related:

    Investors Pour Some $240 Million Into New 'Blockchain' ETFs
    Checking Banking Fraud: India Gets First Blockchain-Based Trade Finance Network
    This is How Russia is Utilizing Blockchain to Enhance Democracy
    All You Need to Know About Blockchain in 2017
    Tokenized Diamonds to Explore 'Space of What’s Possible With Blockchain'
    Tags:
    business, bitcoin, blockchain technology, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse