Register
21:46 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    Strength of Theresa May's Brexit Position is That Tories Are So Divided - Prof.

    © AFP 2018 / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Professor Martin Smith, Professor of Politics at the University of York has spoken with Sputnik on the resignation of Brexit Secretary David Davis amid disagreements with UK Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for exiting the European Union.

    Sputnik: This is a serious blow for the PM; Davis was a close ally and powerful figure in the government as well as the Brexit negotiations despite doing very little in his tenure. How significant is his departure and what effect will it have negotiations going forward?

    Martin Smith: The real significance of his [Davis’] resignation depends greatly on whether other ministers resign. I think if he resigns and everything settles down and people decide this isn’t the moment to push Theresa May, then actually I think he will just disappear under the water and it won’t have that much of an effect in the medium term. I think the danger still exists that other senior ministers could resign, and in that case everything could come undone very quickly.

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Quits Cabinet Amid Brexit Conflict with May

    Sputnik: Will this stop party infighting in the Conservative party or spur it on? Essentially could the conservative party collapse under this decision?

    In this file photo taken on February 06, 2018 Dominic Raab, then Minister of State for Housing and Planning, leaves 10 Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting on February 6, 2018 in London
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation
    Martin Smith: There are two separate issues; I think one issue is that the Conservative party is fundamentally divided [over Brexit], and actually I think the strength of Theresa May’s position is that the party is so divided that there is no one who can overcome the divide, and she’s as good as anybody holding it together. I think the problem for both sides is if they push Theresa May, the question is ‘who takes over?’ and ‘can anybody take over who can be seen to hold the party together?’, because actually if someone like Boris Johnson or Michael Gove is elected leader, will that result in a split in the party. I think actually, bizarrely, there’s a lot of pressure on May to stay in office.

    The other thing I think is interesting is that Michael Gove came out strongly in favor of the agreement made in Chequers. Gove is, in a sense, trying to set himself up as a bit of pragmatic candidate. He stills see the opportunity for himself to come in and replace May, but again that still depends if anybody or enough MPs are prepared to push May out, and at the moment that doesn’t look like that is going to happen.

    READ MORE: 'Good Riddance': Twitter Explodes in Reaction to Boris Johnson's Resignation

    Sputnik: Today it’s been announced that the former housing minister and prominent leave campaigner Dominic Raab has been drafted into Davis' position. The minister is young-politically, only becoming an MP in 2010 before later joining the government in 2015. Essentially why has Theresa May picked such a junior minister and is he suitable to lead the Brexit procedure?

    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    UK Conservative Party's Pro-Brexit Members Losing Confidence in May – Poll
    Martin Smith: Dominic Raab is clearly someone of great ability but I also think the thing that’s most important is his position politically. Whilst he supports Brexit, at the same time he’s pragmatic. I think what Theresa May has tried to do is maintain the existing balance in the cabinet, so when one Brexitier left she replaced him [David Davis] with another one, but she has replaced him a pragmatic Brexitiers and one who’s clearly prepared to work hard in that role. I think that probably suits Theresa May’s position to have his support and I think that’s what will keep her in power if she can keep on side enough of the Brexitiers and whilst she does that she’s in quite a strong position.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Dominic Raab, David Davis, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse