Strength of Theresa May's Brexit Position is That Tories Are So Divided - Prof.

Sputnik: This is a serious blow for the PM; Davis was a close ally and powerful figure in the government as well as the Brexit negotiations despite doing very little in his tenure. How significant is his departure and what effect will it have negotiations going forward?
Martin Smith: The real significance of his [Davis’] resignation depends greatly on whether other ministers resign. I think if he resigns and everything settles down and people decide this isn’t the moment to push Theresa May, then actually I think he will just disappear under the water and it won’t have that much of an effect in the medium term. I think the danger still exists that other senior ministers could resign, and in that case everything could come undone very quickly.
READ MORE: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Quits Cabinet Amid Brexit Conflict with May
Sputnik: Will this stop party infighting in the Conservative party or spur it on? Essentially could the conservative party collapse under this decision?
The other thing I think is interesting is that Michael Gove came out strongly in favor of the agreement made in Chequers. Gove is, in a sense, trying to set himself up as a bit of pragmatic candidate. He stills see the opportunity for himself to come in and replace May, but again that still depends if anybody or enough MPs are prepared to push May out, and at the moment that doesn’t look like that is going to happen.
READ MORE: 'Good Riddance': Twitter Explodes in Reaction to Boris Johnson's Resignation
Sputnik: Today it’s been announced that the former housing minister and prominent leave campaigner Dominic Raab has been drafted into Davis' position. The minister is young-politically, only becoming an MP in 2010 before later joining the government in 2015. Essentially why has Theresa May picked such a junior minister and is he suitable to lead the Brexit procedure?
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.
All comments
Show new comments (0)