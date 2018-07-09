'Good Riddance': Twitter Explodes in Reaction to Boris Johnson's Resignation

Many on social media have mocked the former Foreign Secretary for resigning a day after supporting the Prime Minister on national television.

Ordinary Britons have taken en masse to social media in response to the seismic news that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has tendered his resignation in protest at the Chequers Agreement reached on Friday which he previously criticized as amounting to a "Soft Brexit."

The greatest part of the "Twittersphere" has seen mostly jubilant responses from Brits who consider the now former Foreign Secretary to have been damaging to the UK's international reputation, given his widely publicized gaffes.

.@BorisJohnson is so upset that @DavidDavisMP got his resignation in first. Good riddance to both of them. — Judith Wilson (@judithwilson99) July 9, 2018

boris johnson resignation mubarak — sadia (@sadiasays) July 9, 2018

UK Ambassador's on hearing about Boris Johnson Resignation pic.twitter.com/MbTlKf9ydH — LaurenMarie (@JOJO774) July 9, 2018

Many Twitter users particularly mocked what they considered to be the former Secretary's alleged dishonesty, having given his wholehearted support to the Prime Minister's Brexit plan when speaking to the BBC on Sunday.

In keeping with the cloak-and-dagger atmosphere taking over the Palace of Westminster, theories about the revival of Mr. Johnson's leadership ambitions are circulating once again, with many expecting and imminent challenge to Mrs. May's leadership of the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson busy scribbling one letter of support for Theresa May and one letter of resignation. — Will Howells: Purveyor of Extra Facts™️ (@willhowells) July 9, 2018

Presumably Michael Gove will maintain his support for and solidarity with Boris Johnson by remaining in Government. — K A Armstrong (@ProfKAArmstrong) July 9, 2018

A much smaller proportion of Twitter users, particularly supporters of a "Hard Brexit" have praised Mr. Johnson for what they see as him sticking to his principles and rejecting the government's "Soft Brexit" proposal and see him as a near-term future leader of the Conservatives.

Presumably Michael Gove will maintain his support for and solidarity with Boris Johnson by remaining in Government. — K A Armstrong (@ProfKAArmstrong) July 9, 2018