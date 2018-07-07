Register
    Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe

    Mugabe's Atrocities Tarnish 'Good Legacy' in Zimbabwe - Researcher

    © East News / AP
    Opinion
    With Zimbabwe’s first elections since President Robert Mugabe lost power in November last year, the country could be set for sweeping change. Sceptics argue that the military will maintain a stranglehold on the government and maintain a Mugabe-esque authoritarian regime. Could Zimbabwe’s fortune finally improve?

    Sputnik spoke with McDonald Lewanika, researcher at LSE for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Who are the main candidates in the upcoming election and If Mnagagwa remains in power will Zimbabwe change?

    Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    'At Peace': Zimbabwe Reverses Mugabe-Era Policies Against White Farmers
    McDonald Lewanika: The main candidates are Mnagagwa and Nelson Chamisa. There is nothing in Mnagagwa’s record that shows that he could do a better job than Mugabe has done.

    However, he is an old man who could be working towards his legacy and he might be compelled to try and do something good for the country.

    Sputnik: Is Mugabe’s legacy positive or negative overall?

    McDonald Lewanika: He had both good and bad points. He implemented a good health and educations system, especially in the earlier years of his rule.

    This has been drowned out by the atrocities in the 1980’s, the corruption and the repression in the late 1990’s and the total destruction of the economy. These aspects have unfortunately tarnished his legacy.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of McDonald Lewanika and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

