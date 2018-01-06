Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe

    Two Ex-Ministers of Mugabe's Gov't Detained in Zimbabwe on Corruption Charges

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Africa
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two former ministers of the government of ex-Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe were detained on the suspicion of criminal abuse of office and corruption, local media reported Saturday.

    Former Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi and ex-Energy Minister Samuel Undenge were arrested on Friday and are expected to stand trial on Saturday, the News24 portal reported.

    READ MORE: 'Zimbabwe's Political Change Not Coup' — African Union Commissioner

    Commercial farmers Rob Smart and his son Darreyn are welcomed at Lesbury Estates by village elders and children at a farm in Headlands communal lands east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, December 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Sowing Justice: First White Farmer Returns to Previously Seized Land Under Zimbabwe's New Leader
    Zimbabwe's Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has accused Mzembi of donating four television sets, which were bought by the government for the promotion of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, to churches without necessary approval from the Ministry of Finance. The details of charges against Undenge were not announced.

    In late November, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s former vice president, was sworn in as president. The inauguration took place after the army deployed its vehicles to the capital of Harare and confined then-President Mugabe to his house. The Zimbabwean parliament subsequently approved Mugabe's impeachment, after which the long-serving leader stepped down.

