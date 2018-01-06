Two Ex-Ministers of Mugabe's Gov't Detained in Zimbabwe on Corruption Charges

Former Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi and ex-Energy Minister Samuel Undenge were arrested on Friday and are expected to stand trial on Saturday, the News24 portal reported.
READ MORE: 'Zimbabwe's Political Change Not Coup' — African Union Commissioner
In late November, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s former vice president, was sworn in as president. The inauguration took place after the army deployed its vehicles to the capital of Harare and confined then-President Mugabe to his house. The Zimbabwean parliament subsequently approved Mugabe's impeachment, after which the long-serving leader stepped down.
All comments
Show new comments (0)