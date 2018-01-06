Two Ex-Ministers of Mugabe's Gov't Detained in Zimbabwe on Corruption Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two former ministers of the government of ex-Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe were detained on the suspicion of criminal abuse of office and corruption, local media reported Saturday.

Former Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi and ex-Energy Minister Samuel Undenge were arrested on Friday and are expected to stand trial on Saturday, the News24 portal reported.

Zimbabwe's Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has accused Mzembi of donating four television sets, which were bought by the government for the promotion of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, to churches without necessary approval from the Ministry of Finance. The details of charges against Undenge were not announced.

In late November, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s former vice president, was sworn in as president. The inauguration took place after the army deployed its vehicles to the capital of Harare and confined then-President Mugabe to his house. The Zimbabwean parliament subsequently approved Mugabe's impeachment, after which the long-serving leader stepped down.