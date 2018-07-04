Register
04 July 2018
    EU migrants are evicted by police from a camp in Malmoe, Sweden, November 3, 2015.

    European Journalist Doubts EU Migrant Deal Will Solve Migratory Crisis

    © REUTERS / Drago Prvulovic
    Opinion
    Following months of tensed talks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reached a migration deal that has the backing of Interior Minister Horst Seehoffer. The plan addressed German domestic migration policy, but does not do much in the way of combatting the Southern European crisis.

    Has Angela Merkel bought herself some more time in power? Sputnik spoke with journalist Marcello Foa for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the new EU migrant deal will help the situation in Southern Europe?

    Marcello Foa: Not it won’t, for all sorts of reasons. Basically everything is open as it was before and it’s just a way to avoid further division among European leaders.

    Italy is really willing to defend its rights, especially with the new government. Italy wants to achieve a new deal if possible, with the EU, but if it is not possible, Italy will do it alone.

    Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel und Bundesinnenminister Horst Seehofer in Bundsetag
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Merkel Reaches Deal With Seehofer on Migration 'After Very Intense Negotiations' - Reports
    Sputnik: How much of an impact has the migrant crisis had on Italy?

    Marcello Foa: It has had an impact on the daily life of Italians for sure. We had 600,000 migrants last year and it has changed the face of the country.

    The economic situation is not great and those that arrive here have no work, no integration and have contributed to the huge level of unemployment and people are fed up. This is why politicians such as Matteo Salvini have become so popular.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Marcello Foa and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

