Register
21:32 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

    Members of EU Parliament Slam Summit on Migration for Lack of ‘Concrete’ Results

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday criticized the latest summit of the European Council for failure to agree on any substantial reforms to tackle the growing migration crisis in Europe.

    "In a plenary debate with European Council President, Donald Tusk and Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, a majority of speakers criticised the heads of state or government for not being able to reach substantial agreements on how to deal with migration and asylum flows. They voiced concern that little will change on the ground and that people will continue dying in the Mediterranean," the European Parliament said in a statement.

    The members of the European Parliament urged to start talks on the reform of the Dublin Regulation on the acceptance of refugees and migrants and their subsequent relocation within the bloc as many member states have failed to comply with the deal.

    READ MORE: Austria Ready to Protect Its Borders if German Migrant Deal Becomes Gov't Policy

    Moreover, the parliament also criticized the European Council for the failure to come up with effective anti-crisis measures in the sphere of economy.

    "There is also frustration among MEPs given that, almost ten years after the financial crisis, EU leaders have not been able to put in place the necessary safeguards to avoid further economic meltdown," the statement read.

    Illegal migrants sit on the dock at the Tripoli port after 117 migrants of African origins, including six pregnant women, were rescued by two coast guard boats off the coast of Libya on June 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD TURKIA
    Italy Provides Libya With More Ships to Bring Migrants Back Home
    On Thursday, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of EU migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on voluntary basis amid the lack of consensus.

    The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

    Related:

    'League of Leagues in Europe': Salvini Proposes Pan-EU Anti-Migrant Movement
    Unknown Man Attacks Migrants in Idaho, Nine Injured
    Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports
    Tags:
    migrants, European Parliament, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse