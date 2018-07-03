Members of EU Parliament Slam Summit on Migration for Lack of ‘Concrete’ Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the European Parliament on Tuesday criticized the latest summit of the European Council for failure to agree on any substantial reforms to tackle the growing migration crisis in Europe.

"In a plenary debate with European Council President, Donald Tusk and Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, a majority of speakers criticised the heads of state or government for not being able to reach substantial agreements on how to deal with migration and asylum flows. They voiced concern that little will change on the ground and that people will continue dying in the Mediterranean," the European Parliament said in a statement.

The members of the European Parliament urged to start talks on the reform of the Dublin Regulation on the acceptance of refugees and migrants and their subsequent relocation within the bloc as many member states have failed to comply with the deal.

READ MORE: Austria Ready to Protect Its Borders if German Migrant Deal Becomes Gov't Policy

Moreover, the parliament also criticized the European Council for the failure to come up with effective anti-crisis measures in the sphere of economy.

"There is also frustration among MEPs given that, almost ten years after the financial crisis, EU leaders have not been able to put in place the necessary safeguards to avoid further economic meltdown," the statement read.

© AFP 2018 / MAHMUD TURKIA Italy Provides Libya With More Ships to Bring Migrants Back Home

On Thursday, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of EU migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on voluntary basis amid the lack of consensus.

The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.