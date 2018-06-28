Register
18:31 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Muslim children read the holy Quran at a madarsa, or institute of Islamic education, in Jammu, India (File)

    The Quran: Stumbling Block in Path to Modern State – Ex-Envoy

    © AP Photo / M. Mahajan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    302

    In an interview with Sputnik, Weinberger, the author of the book ”With the Quran There is No State,” said that despite its past problems with fundamentalists and many crises, Tunisia  is moving in the right direction.

    “It takes more than just the Quran to build a modern state. I mean that just any state you can build of course. The democratic forces in Tunisia were forced to stand up to those who insisted that we must do exactly what the Prophet once did. Tunisians rejected that idea, that’s why the [fundamentalists] have so far failed to push this through. I think they never will,” Gerhard Weinberger said. 

    Tunisia as a Success Story

    Soon after he was posted to Tunisia, Gerhard Weinberger witnessed an attack by Salafists on the US embassy and an American school. From that moment on, the country faced a string of political and economic crises.

    Quran
    CC0
    Old Flame: Danish Quran and Bible Burner to Change History
    “It was a fascinating time for me as an ambassador,” he said.

    He added that even though terrible things used to happen, a large portion of the Tunisian population came out against the fundamentalists and “the so-called moderate Islamist party eventually managed to give the country a very good, democratic, progressive and modern constitution.”

    “Politically, the country is progressing fast as it resisted the temptation to incorporate Sharia Law into the country’s constitution.”
    Weinberger sees Tunisia as a country that inspires hope in others.

    “This is because they established a civil society which was ready to fight Islamization and because they have a political class that realizes this and, simultaneously, rejects any forms of civil war. This is better than shooting at each other,” he noted.

    Leaving Quranic Dogmas Behind

    In his book Gerhard Weinberger criticizes those who tend to literally follow each and every dictum they find in the Quran.

    “The problem of Islam is its aggressive stance towards ‘infidels.’ The Quran teaches that he who does not believe in it shall be punished, either in this life or in the afterlife. This archaic, undemocratic and almost totalitarian attitude is the biggest stumbling block,” he said.

    The Quran as a Historical Document

    Gerhard Weinberger believes that taking the Quran as a historical document is the only way to rectify the problem because some things may still be relevant today while others may not because this is what people thought 1,000 years ago.

    READ MORE: 'Let the West Burn': Norway Reveals Radicalization in 'Quran Schools' Abroad

    “I see such tendencies happening in Europe and I’m foursquare behind this,” he noted.

    He also advised Europeans to show maximum respect for Muslim tendencies.

    “They shouldn’t say that ‘this group is allowed to do this'. Instead, they should say that ‘this group cannot do this.’ We should draw a clear line and say that Islam is a religion that needs to be respected when people play by the rules. At the same time, we need to draw borderlines than shall not be crossed. Only then will the majority of European Muslims embrace this,” Gerhard Weinberger emphasized.

    Related:

    Norway Incensed by Child Abuse in 'Quran Schools' Abroad
    Muslim Boys in Lebanon Ordered to Learn Verses of Quran That Hail Virgin Mary
    'Let the West Burn': Norway Reveals Radicalization in 'Quran Schools' Abroad
    Tags:
    book, stumbling block, religious dogmas, the Quran, former envoy, Gerhard Weinberger, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse