16:53 GMT +319 June 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look at each others before signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018

    China Can Retain Influence Over Nuke Issue Only by Boosting DPRK Ties - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Boosting bilateral relations with North Korea is the only way for China to maintain its influence on the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula, following the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week in Singapore, experts told Sputnik.

    Amid rapid progress of North Korea’s nuclear arms program last year, China, the isolated nation’s largest trade partner, joined the international community’s efforts to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions and voted in support of a series of UN resolutions on strict economic sanctions, further straining bilateral relations that soured after Kim Jong-un took power in late 2011.

    People walk past a street monitor showing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un in a news report about North Korea's nuclear test, in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017
    © REUTERS / Toru Hanai
    Kim Unlikely to Abandon Nukes Despite US 'Good Faith' Halt on Drills - Analysts
    After Trump accepted the invitation to hold the first meeting with Kim in early March, Chinese academics expressed concerns that Beijing could risk losing its sway in resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula as the United States and North Korea establish the direct dialogue.

    Kim’s surprise visit to Beijing in late March and his subsequent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Dalian in Northeast China in early May eased concerns that Beijing’s interests could be ignored in the peace talks on the nuclear crisis.

    Marginalization Concerns

    One week after his historic meeting with Trump, Kim kicked off his third visit to China in four months on Tuesday, the official China Central Television reported. Chinese political analysts argued that Beijing needed to reassure its role in resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula by continuing to improve relations with Pyongyang.

    "It’s useless for China to worry about closer ties between Pyongyang and Washington. Improving relations with North Korea is the only way for China to maintain its right to take part in resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula and continuing to play an important role," Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at the Renmin University in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: N Korean Leader Expected to Visit China Tuesday — Reports

    The Beijing-based scholar expects China to start providing economic assistance to North Korea in the near future.

    "The rapid improvement of bilateral relations between China and North Korea in recent months resulted from each side’s needs to serve its own interests. Both sides are also determined to maintain the precious improved relations. I believe Kim Jong-un will clarify his intention in seeking economic assistance from China. Chinese President Xi could also make a clear promise to offer economic assistance to North Korea," he said.

    The expert added that China had its right to interpret the existing economic sanctions under UN resolutions.

    Playing Great Powers to Perfection

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Media, Democrats, Bolton Form Unholy Alliance to Fight Trump-Kim Nuclear Deal
    From stranded in almost complete isolation internationally amid frequent nuclear and missile tests last year to turn into an attractive newcomer on the global stage Great Powers like the United States and China compete to woo this year, Kim Jong-un appears to have pulled off an improbable comeback in foreign relations.

    Despite North Korea has not given up any single piece of its nuclear arsenal, the United States and China continued to tussle for greater influence over Pyongyang, which has only made a promise to denuclearize so far. Kim Jong-un has taken advantage of the geopolitical tension between Great Powers such as the United States and China and played both sides to perfection, political analysts argued.

    "No matter it’s before or after North Korea completed its nuclear arms program, both China and the United States have always had this kind of ‘narrow-minded geopolitical thinking,’ which focuses on avoiding hurting their own interests. North Korea has always been taking advantage of this kind of suspicion and disagreement between Great Powers and played it to an extreme level," Zhao Tong, a fellow at Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    The expert illustrated how North Korea played China and the United States against each other.

    "Before North Korea became a nuclear power, the United States did not want to face the risks of a military attack against Pyongyang, trying to divert the cost of resolving the crisis toward China by persuading Beijing to exert its economic influence. China refused to take up this responsibility, which could risk turning North Korea against it," he said.

    READ MORE: North Korea Reportedly Possesses Up to 3,000 Nuclear-Related Facilities

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in bids fairwell to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he leaves after their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House on May 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / The Presidential Blue House
    Seoul Hopes for Announcement of Formal End of Korean War in 2018
    After North Korea obtained nuclear capabilities successfully and became willing to improve relations with other nations, both China and the United States just wanted to make sure their bilateral relations with Pyongyang will be better than the other side, the expert added.

    The Chinese scholar believes denuclearization of North Korea will become a secondary concern for both China and the United States in the near future, as both nations wrestle for greater influence over Pyongyang.

    "Under the background of geopolitical competition between China and the United States, I believe many Chinese academics start to be more and more worried about North Korea moving too close to the US side. The focus in the future will become how to make sure China-North Korea relations will be better than US-North Korea relations. As to when North Korea will denuclearize completely, it will not be the most important and pressing concern," he said.

    Symbolic Agreement

    US and South Korean marines cross a bridge during mountain warfare drills in Pohang, about 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Seoul
    © AFP 2018 / KIM JAE-HWAN
    Trump Calls Cessation of Military Drills Near Korean Peninsula Own Initiative
    In the joint statement released after the summit between Trump and Kim, both sides only agreed to reiterate North Korea’s commitment to complete denuclearization without offering details on any roadmap or timeline of the process. North Korea also did not have to give up any of its existing nuclear weapons.

    Zhao from the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy offered two different theories on why Trump agreed to such a vague promise from Kim Jong-un.

    "The United States may have realized that it has lost additional measures to continue substantial pressure against North Korea. It had to face this kind of reality and accept a rather empty agreement that did not touch North Korea’s existing nuclear capabilities. It’s also possible that the United States holds onto the fantasy that North Korea could denuclearize completely before Trump finishes his first term in office. It’s unclear why the United States accepted this kind of symbolic agreement [on denuclearization]," he said.

    READ MORE: Kim: 1, Trump: 0 Say Experts as Dust Settles After Singapore Summit

    Nevertheless, the expert believes it is unlikely for North Korea to conduct additional nuclear or missile tests in the near future, as long as its existing nuclear arsenal remains untouched.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    nuclear arms, program, denuclearization, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
