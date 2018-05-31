Register
21:50 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Yugoslav soldiers walk on Murino bridge alledgedly damaged by NATO air strikes, some 130 km from Podgorica, May 2, 1999

    Journalist Blames Montenegrin Gov't for Covering Up 1999 NATO Bombing Fallout

    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Commenting on NATO's alleged use of depleted uranium during its bombing of Montenegro's Lustica Peninsula in 1999, Montenegrin journalist Igor Damjanovic told Sputnik that clearing the contaminated territory was "a very costly and protracted process."

    Montenegrin journalist Igor Damjanovic recalled that after NATO allegedly used bombs with depleted uranium against people living on Montenegro's Lustica Peninsula, the radiation level in the area was 350 times higher as compared to safety norms.

    He said that clearing Lustica's territory was "a very expensive and complex process, which was only partially effective."

    "The work involves removing several layers of land, storing them in specially installed places and filling in the voids that have formed as the result," Damjanovic explained.

    READ MORE: Serbia to Sue NATO Over Damage Caused by 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia

    He cited experts as saying that clearing the territory does not eliminate all risks, such as radioactive dust, which has a lasting negative effect on water as well as flora and fauna, since the half-life of uranium is 4.5 billion years.

    "In this vein, Montenegrin authorities' desire to hush up the problem and hide the truth from the population is a crime which is tantamount to the bombing itself," according to Damjanovic.

    He referred to special instructions designed for NATO's troops in Kosovo, which Damjanovic said reflects "enormous cynicism of NATO structures and the alliance-funded local authorities."

    READ MORE: Falling Skies: Serbian Children Recall the Horror of 1999 NATO Bombing

    "In particular, the instruction reads that if you are based 500 meters away from a tank, a car or a building that has been hit by a depleted uranium shell, you must wear a protective mask because inhaling particles of uranium dust may cause cancer and illness of your offspring in a few years," Damjanovic said.

    He also recalled that the bombing of Kosovo with depleted uranium shells led to an outbreak of cancer among Italian soldiers who served in the province as part of the KFOR (Kosovo Force) mission; 45 soldiers have already died, with 500 more currently being treated.

    Damjanovic stressed that "it is in this context that we should consider the absence of any comparative analysis of the increasing number of cancer cases in Montenegro before and after the 1999 NATO bombings."

    READ MORE: Syria Strikes Remind Serbian President of NATO's Bombing of Yugoslavia

    According to him, the authorities fear that these figures could indicate a direct link between the use of bombs with depleted uranium and an increase in the number of cancer patients.

    Earlier this month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic slammed NATO's bombing campaign against then-Yugoslavia using munitions containing depleted uranium. According to him, Serbian doctors determined that such shells have severely affected the health of the country's young population.

    READ MORE: Juncker Warns of Likely War in Balkans if EU Doesn't 'Open Up' to Ex-Yugoslavia

    Historical Center of Belgrade
    © Wikipedia / antomoro
    Serbia to Commemorate All Victims of 1999 NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia
    Noting that juvenile cancer is mostly diagnosed among children whose parents were born around 1990, Vucic pledged that Serbia would investigate the issue further.

    A total of 300 depleted uranium bombs were reportedly dropped on Montenegro's Lustica Peninsula during the NATO mission against the former Yugoslavia in 1999.

    During the 1999 NATO bombing of Serbia, between 10 and 15 tons of depleted uranium munitions were used, according to an international legal team headed by Serbian lawyer Srdjan Aleksic.

    The views and opinions expressed by Igor Damjanovic are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Serbian President Slams NATO Yugoslavia Bombing as More Kids Get Cancer
    "Victims" of Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia: Suicides, Cancer and Conspiracies
    Not Another Yugoslavia: Why Ex-Hague Prosecutor Del Ponte Quit Syria Probe
    Serbia to Sue NATO Over Damage Caused by 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia
    Tags:
    effect, depleted uranium, bombs, risks, area, territory, authorities, bombing, NATO, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse