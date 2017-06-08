Register
21:43 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Serbian nationalist politician Vojislav Seselj (R) surrounded by his supporters holds a burning NATO flag during an anti-government rally on March 24, 2015, in front of the building of the former federal Interior Ministry in Belgrade

    Serbia to Sue NATO Over Damage Caused by 1999 Bombing of Yugoslavia

    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3636210

    Serbia has launched a team of lawyers tasked with the preparation of a lawsuit against NATO over the damage it had caused to the country during the 1999 bombing. The team will include the best lawyers from Serbia, as well as from the EU, Russia, China and India and will be headed by prominent Serbian lawyer Srdjan Aleksic.

    Flames from an explosion light up the Belgrade skyline near a power station after NATO cruise missiles and warplanes attacked Yugoslavia late Wednesday, March 24, 1999
    © AP Photo/ Dimitri Messinis
    NATO First to Apply Hybrid Warfare During Yugoslavia Bombings – Russian Envoy
    "We want to bring to trial the NATO states that participated in the aggression against Yugoslavia. These are 20 states that directly or indirectly participated in it. The lawsuits will target directly each of these states," Aleksic told Sputnik Serbia.

    According to Aleksic, the lawyers do not plan to apply to the International Court of Justice. Instead, the lawsuits will be filed with the national courts of each of the 20 states.

    "We believe that this is within the competence of national courts. These states violated the principles set forth in the seventh chapter of the UN Charter, which prohibits aggression against any state. In addition, NATO has violated chapters 5 and 6 of its own charter, since NATO is a defensive alliance, and not an offensive one. This is about a violation of international law, in particular conventions, which prohibit aggression and the use of force against sovereign states," the lawyer explained.

    Members of Aleksic's team are expected to prepare about 20 cases supported by convincing material evidence, like medical documents that indicate a connection between the use of depleted uranium munitions during the bombing and the increase in the number of oncological diseases in Serbia over the last two decades.

    "They dropped from 10 to 15 tons of depleted uranium on the territory of the former Yugoslavia. The increase in the number of cancer patients has caused serious concerns. Malignant tumors are found annually in 33,000 Serbian citizens. Every day this terrible disease is diagnosed at least in one child in our country. Compared with 1999, the number of cancer patients has increased by five times, primarily in the south of Serbia, as well as Kosovo and Metohija," Aleksic said.

    According to the lawyer, outstanding Serbian doctors, oncologists and toxicologists will participate in the preparation of the lawsuit.

    "All our statements are evidenced by the fact that 45 Italian soldiers who served in those areas of Kosovo which were affected by the bombing with depleted uranium eventually got cancer. The court acknowledged the fact that the responsibility for the incident must be borne by the State of Italy, and now it pays serious compensation, from 200,000 to 1,200,000 euros to each person diagnosed with the disease. Our lawsuit will be based on that," the lawyer said.

    The Grim Anniversary of NATO's Bombing of Yugoslavia
    © AFP 2017/ MIKE NELSON
    The Grim Anniversary of NATO's Bombing of Yugoslavia
    18
    The lawsuit will also take into account the consequences of the use of cluster bombs, resulting in numerous human casualties, as well as the bombings of chemical and oil facilities that have damaged the environment.

    In 1998, an armed conflict broke out between Kosovo Albanian independence supporters and Yugoslavia, as militias were seeking independence for Kosovo and Metohija. The following year, NATO intervened in the conflict without UN approval and started bombing Yugoslavia.

    The bombing killed hundreds of civilians, and destroyed the country's infrastructure including bridges, industrial plants and public buildings.

    Related:

    Serbia to Commemorate All Victims of 1999 NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia
    When History Teaches Nothing: Anniversary of NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia
    Tags:
    lawsuit, Bombing of Yugoslavia, NATO, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok