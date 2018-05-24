Will Tehran Yield to US After Its Withdrawal From Iran Deal?

Addressing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's threat to slap unprecedented sanctions on Tehran following the US exit from the JCPOA, Seyed Hossein Nagvi-Hosseini, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, told Sputnik that Iran hopes the remaining signatories would continue to stick to the Iran nuclear deal.

Seyed Hossein Nagvi-Hosseini, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, said that Iran "does not and will not have any separate negotiations with the United States" on the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The JCPOA is an agreement that Iran signed with six parties, and America is one of these signatories. We inked the agreement with the six states rather than one particular country so it's irrelevant to speak of negotiations for or against the JCPOA which is a signed treaty," Nagvi-Hosseini stressed.

He said that Tehran was discussing the situation with the other five signatories to ensure that they would remain committed to their obligations under the JCPOA.

"We wonder whether they will be able to compensate for the damage suffered by Iran after the US's withdrawal from the JCPOA if they remain within the framework of this agreement," Nagvi-Hosseini pointed out.

He described Washington's 12 demands for Iran's inclusion in a possible new nuclear treaty as an "obvious interference in Tehran's internal affairs."

"These issues were raised in line with an aggressive and hostile stance, but the Iranian Foreign Minister gave a firm rebuff against these statements," Nagvi-Hosseini noted.

He stressed that "more than anyone else, the Trump administration knows that such biased conditions are unacceptable."

"In a similar way the United States tried to undermine Iran after the revolution in our country by using all tools and pressure, but they failed to implement their goals and will never do so," Nagvi-Hosseini concluded.

In his speech "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy" at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised that the US would apply unprecedented financial pressure on Tehran via sanctions.

He vowed that the new sanctions would be the "strongest in history" and would make Tehran battle to "keep its economy alive." Pompeo outlined 12 demands for the Islamic Republic, with one of them being the withdrawal of all Iranian forces from Syrian territory.

On May 8, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the US from the JCPOA, also pledging to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were lifted as a result of the agreement.

The Iran nuclear deal was signed by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries, including China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US, on June 14, 2015. The agreement stipulates a step-by-step lifting of anti-Iranian economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of its nuclear program is purely peaceful.

