Register
21:11 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 9, 2018

    Will Tehran Yield to US After Its Withdrawal From Iran Deal?

    © Photo: an official website of the Iranian Presidency office
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Addressing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's threat to slap unprecedented sanctions on Tehran following the US exit from the JCPOA, Seyed Hossein Nagvi-Hosseini, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, told Sputnik that Iran hopes the remaining signatories would continue to stick to the Iran nuclear deal.

    Seyed Hossein Nagvi-Hosseini, a member of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, said that Iran "does not and will not have any separate negotiations with the United States" on the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    "The JCPOA is an agreement that Iran signed with six parties, and America is one of these signatories. We inked the agreement with the six states rather than one particular country so it's irrelevant to speak of negotiations for or against the JCPOA which is a signed treaty," Nagvi-Hosseini stressed.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Underlines Importance of Iran’s Reaction to US Plan on Nuclear Deal

    He said that Tehran was discussing the situation with the other five signatories to ensure that they would remain committed to their obligations under the JCPOA.

    "We wonder whether they will be able to compensate for the damage suffered by Iran after the US's withdrawal from the JCPOA if they remain within the framework of this agreement," Nagvi-Hosseini pointed out.

    He described Washington's 12 demands for Iran's inclusion in a possible new nuclear treaty as an "obvious interference in Tehran's internal affairs."

    READ MORE: Pompeo’s First Foreign Policy Speech Targets Iran Amid US Exit From Nuclear Deal

    "These issues were raised in line with an aggressive and hostile stance, but the Iranian Foreign Minister gave a firm rebuff against these statements," Nagvi-Hosseini noted.

    He stressed that "more than anyone else, the Trump administration knows that such biased conditions are unacceptable."

    "In a similar way the United States tried to undermine Iran after the revolution in our country by using all tools and pressure, but they failed to implement their goals and will never do so," Nagvi-Hosseini concluded.

    READ MORE: US Iran Deal Exit 'Chance for Europe to Once & For All Pursue Own Policy' – Prof

    In his speech "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy" at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised that the US would apply unprecedented financial pressure on Tehran via sanctions.

    He vowed that the new sanctions would be the "strongest in history" and would make Tehran battle to "keep its economy alive." Pompeo outlined 12 demands for the Islamic Republic, with one of them being the withdrawal of all Iranian forces from Syrian territory.

    On May 8, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the US from the JCPOA, also pledging to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were lifted as a result of the agreement.

    The Iran nuclear deal was signed by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries, including China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US, on June 14, 2015. The agreement stipulates a step-by-step lifting of anti-Iranian economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of its nuclear program is purely peaceful.

    The views and opinions expressed by Seyed Hossein Nagvi-Hosseini are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Merkel: Germany Remains Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal
    Poland Backs US on Iran Deal, Drifts Away From EU’s United Criticism
    'If EU Can't Act Independently With Iran There's No Future for Deal' - Scholar
    Joint Efforts by China, EU Can Offset US Pullout from Iran Deal
    Tags:
    signatories, obligations, stance, deal, negotiations, pressure, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Made in USA
    Made in USA
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse