Pompeo’s First Foreign Policy Speech Targets Iran Amid US Exit From Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has chosen Iran as a topic for his first major foreign policy speech set for Monday in the wake of Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Department of State Director of Policy Planning Brian Hook said.

Pompeo will deliver remarks titled "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy" at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC at 9:00 a.m. EST, Hook said on Friday.

Hook assured reporters that Pompeo will present a comprehensive strategy on Iran and described the upcoming speech as "a very timely address because it is presenting the way forward" after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Pompeo will present a diplomatic roadmap on Iran, Hook said, as the administration hopes this approach will help achieve a new security architecture and a better deal.

As other JCPOA participants have opposed Washington's withdrawal, the US government has been in touch with European allies on the issue, Hook explained.

"The secretary has had very good phone calls with foreign ministers from Germany, France, United Kingdom," Hook said, adding that the United States is in "very extensive and deep consultations with the Europeans."

On May 8, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement. The pact requires Iran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump also announced that he would re-impose US sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program. The decision was not supported by other parties to the JCPOA — the European Union, China, Germany, France, Iran, Russia and the United Kingdom.