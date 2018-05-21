Pompeo’s First Foreign Policy Speech Targets Iran Amid US Exit From Nuclear Deal

Pompeo will deliver remarks titled "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy" at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC at 9:00 a.m. EST, Hook said on Friday.
Hook assured reporters that Pompeo will present a comprehensive strategy on Iran and described the upcoming speech as "a very timely address because it is presenting the way forward" after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal. Pompeo will present a diplomatic roadmap on Iran, Hook said, as the administration hopes this approach will help achieve a new security architecture and a better deal.
As other JCPOA participants have opposed Washington's withdrawal, the US government has been in touch with European allies on the issue, Hook explained.
"The secretary has had very good phone calls with foreign ministers from Germany, France, United Kingdom," Hook said, adding that the United States is in "very extensive and deep consultations with the Europeans."
