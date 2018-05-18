Armed Officers is 'Something Brits Will Have to Get Used to' - Specialist

The UK’s police chiefs are discussing the possibility of officers routinely carrying firearms amid concerns that it would take too long for fully trained armed officers to reach an attack site in rural areas. Radio Sputnik discussed this with terrorism and security expert David Lowe.

Sputnik: In your view, how necessary is this measure to arm more officers?

David Lowe: I don’t think that increasing the number of armed officers, having every officer routinely armed, is the right path to go down. Obviously, to carry firearms is a greater risk, but armed response vehicles on patrol may be increasing in areas where terrorist attacks are likely. [We need] to increase the number of specialized armed units.

Sputnik: The move focuses on a small number of units. Is it likely that we’ll see a higher number of armed British officers in the near future?

I think this is something Brits will have to get used to in the future. Years ago when armed officers started routinely patrolling airports, first it was a bit of a shock, but I think this is something that you will get used to seeing. One important aspect of policing in the UK is that it is not government-led;, it's still local police forces.

Sputnik: How do you think this measure will impact the terror threat that exists in the country?

David Lowe: Some who are determined to carry out a terrorist attack, those to whom their own life is not important in a sense that they are prepared to carry out a terror attack and lose their life. […] As you said, armed police officers will not stop [terrorists from attacking], but I think this will certainly give people the peace of mind and a sense of a far quicker response.

