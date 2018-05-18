Armed Officers is 'Something Brits Will Have to Get Used to' - Specialist

Sputnik: In your view, how necessary is this measure to arm more officers?
David Lowe: I don’t think that increasing the number of armed officers, having every officer routinely armed, is the right path to go down. Obviously, to carry firearms is a greater risk, but armed response vehicles on patrol may be increasing in areas where terrorist attacks are likely. [We need] to increase the number of specialized armed units.
Sputnik: The move focuses on a small number of units. Is it likely that we’ll see a higher number of armed British officers in the near future?
Sputnik: How do you think this measure will impact the terror threat that exists in the country?
David Lowe: Some who are determined to carry out a terrorist attack, those to whom their own life is not important in a sense that they are prepared to carry out a terror attack and lose their life. […] As you said, armed police officers will not stop [terrorists from attacking], but I think this will certainly give people the peace of mind and a sense of a far quicker response.
