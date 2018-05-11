Register
14:47 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Come on England!

    'It's Crazy': Why Thatcher's Vote-Winning Policy Costs the UK $14 Billion a Year

    CC BY 2.0 / Mikey / Come on England!
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121

    In 1979 the Conservative Party under Margaret Thatcher won a general election by promising millions of council house tenants they would be able to buy their own homes at massive discounts. Sputnik spoke to a Labour Party politician about how it affected modern-day Britain and why Jeremy Corbyn is reluctant to scrap it.

    The Right To Buy policy, as it became known, was political catnip and created a generation of "aspirational" working class Tories who wanted to work hard, own their own homes and give less of their money to the taxman.

    It took Labour almost 20 years to recover and when it did Tony Blair and Gordon Brown tiptoed carefully around the minefield of Right to Buy and never proposed scrapping it or even reforming it.

    The SNP-led Scottish government and the Labour-led Welsh government have both scrapped right-to-buy but it remains a sacred cow in England and even Jeremy Corbyn, that supposedly radical socialist, only dared to argue for a "pause" in the Right to Buy in Labour's general election manifesto last year.

    'Labour Needs to be Bolder'

    Doina Cornell, a Labour Party politician and leader of Stroud District Council in Gloucestershire, argued recently in an article on the Labour List website that the party needed to "be bolder".

    She wants the Right to Buy scrapped altogether.

    "It feels as if the party's thinking hasn't moved on. It feels like policy is still stuck in 2012. Housing policy in particular needs to move on. Right to Buy is just ridiculous. We built 250 houses last year but are losing 26 a year to Right to Buy. It's crazy," Ms. Cornell told Sputnik.

    Research in recent years has shown the devastating effect Right to Buy has had on Britain's housing stock.

    Sheffield Hallam University's Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research (CRESR) did a study in 2015 which found 1.8 million properties in England had been purchased under Right to Buy between 1980 and 2014.

    Right to Buy Homes Now Privately Rented Out

    But "a considerable proportion of Right to Buy stock has now been 'recycled' into the private rented sector, especially in recent years", said the researchers.

    What this meant was that hundreds of thousands of people on low incomes who could not afford to buy their own homes were now renting privately and the majority of their rent was being paid by the taxpayer, through Housing Benefit.

    In 2016 it was estimated that £9.3 billion (US$12.6 billion) in housing benefit was being paid every year directly to private landlords, a figure which is now likely to have risen above £10 billion ($13.55 billion).

    "It's all ending up in the private rental sector and millions are being paid out in Housing Benefit to private landlords. The whole thing is crazy," Ms. Cornell told Sputnik.

    The CRESR team said one study suggested the higher cost of accommodation in the private rented sector meant an additional cost of £3.2 million (US$4.34 million) per year for local councils in England.

    In many cases councils in London are so terrified of single mothers and other families being made homeless that they agree to pay exorbitant rent increases demanded by greedy landlords.

    In one case which Sputnik has learnt about, a council in north London coughed up when a landlord who had been charged  £1,000 ($1,350) a month to a single mother with three children for a two-bedroom flat wanted to put the rent up to   £1,400 ($1,900) a month.

    Council Tenants Offered Huge Discounts

    Currently council tenants are entitled to a discount of £104,900 ($142,280) in London and £78,600 ($106,600) in other parts of England.

    Critics say the housing stock belongs to the nation and not to those people who currently live in those houses and selling it off cheap is tantamount to selling off the family silver. 

    The CRESR report pointed out that when new social housing is lost to the Right to Buy and then falls into the hands of a private landlord the total cost to the taxpayer, when the property is then rented out to someone on Housing Benefits, is £181,700.

    The housing charity Shelter points out that Right to Buy does not even succeed in increasing home ownership, which was one of the main reasons it was launched.

    "Since the Right to Buy was introduced in the early 1980s councils have fallen out of the business of building homes. The inability of the private market to fill the gap means that since that time, we've consistently not built enough homes. We're now at the point where every year we build only half as many homes as we need to keep up with a growing and ageing population," said Shelter.

    Housing Association Tenants Offered Right to Buy in 2015

    The Tories refuse to accept Right to Buy is broken and in 2015 they sought to use it again as a vote-winner, promising to extend it to millions of housing association tenants.

    "Part of the problem is that we need to change the culture in this country. There is nothing wrong with being a council tenant or paying rent. You are not a lesser person because you don't own something," Ms. Cornell told Sputnik.

    She said she hoped to be part of a network of local Labour councillors who would put pressure on the Shadow Housing Minister, John Healey, and persuade him to announce that a future Labour government would scrap the Right to Buy completely in England.

    The views and opinions expressed by Doina Cornell are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Grenfell Tower: A Monument to Margaret Thatcher
    Margaret Thatcher 2.0? UK to Choose a Female PM, The Rest is Unknown
    Jeremy Corbyn's Hat Photo Shopped to Look Like Russian 'Commie's'? Oh Wait
    Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit Balancing Act
    Tags:
    landlord, renting, house, policy, council, Labour Party, Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Margaret Thatcher, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse