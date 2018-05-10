'Elephant in China Shop': Trump's Stance on Iran 'Leaves More Than Just Shards'

As US President Donald Trump has recently announced Washington's decision to pull out of the nuclear deal, the tension between Tehran and Washington has escalated. According to Thomas Berbner, a correspondent with the NDR broadcaster, the United States made it clear that it doesn't care a bit about any international agreements it has signed.

Donald Trump has once again demonstrated his ill-thought foreign policy, making it clear that with one single move he can destroy trust that has taken years to achieve, Thomas Berbner said in a comment aired by Das Erste.

"The world could have done without it. The latest self-incitement of Donald Trump as an elephant in the china shop of international diplomacy is leaving more than just shards," the analyst said. "Donald Trump has once again shown that he can ruin hard-earned confidence with one move," he added.

According to Berbner, the US president has let everyone see that his country's contracts with other nations "are not worth the paper they are written on."

"What it means for future negotiations with the US, every country in the world can easily calculate for itself," the journalist added.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Lavrov: US Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Violates UNSC Resolutions

Although Berbner believes that the nuclear deal with Iran is not perfect, he is confident that it has been a useful compromise that has made the crisis-torn Middle East more predictable.

"The agreement has at least created the opportunity to bring Iran back into the community of democratic countries during this time, even though this path was long and full of setbacks," Berbner said.

According to the analyst, peaceful agreements are always a better means of conflict resolution than war, and the international community should remind Donald Trump of that.

"From today on, Europe and other parties to the treaty — China and Russia — must, at every opportunity, make it clear to the US: with this attitude towards Iran, the US will remain largely isolated until further notice," the expert concluded.

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, that the US was withdrawing from the JCPOA, which is also known as the Iran nuclear deal, causing a major backlash among European allies of the US. He also promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Tehran in response to the development of the nuclear program.