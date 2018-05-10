Register
16:58 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslims pray at a makeshift mosque in Potsdam near Berlin, northeastern Germany, on March 16, 2018

    'We Don't Want Germany to be Islamic Country in Future' - AfD MP

    © AFP 2018 / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    According to reports, German conservatives have prepared a draft document which calls for refugee children to be taught German values in school, including the rule of law, gender equality and the state monopoly on the use of force.

    Sputnik discussed the initiative with Joachim Paul, German MP and deputy leader of the AfD party in Rhineland-Palatinate.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the timing of this report? Does it come as a surprise to you?

    Joachim Paul: I guess we're in the midst of an immigration crisis in Germany, we have mobbing in schools against German and Jewish pupils, and I consider this as an act of despair because the coalition is in despair, and we have elections in Bavaria, and I guess it is a political move. We should try to bring people out of Germany that have no right to be here, especially, those from Northern Africa, from Muslim countries in Arabia, speaking of Syria, and we shouldn't have any immigration from Muslim countries, this would be a good idea.

    Sputnik: So your party, you are against Muslim countries, is this similar to what Donald Trump has suggested with his Muslim ban?

    Migrants arrive at the railway station in Munich, southern Germany, on September 12, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPP GUELLAND
    'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU
    Joachim Paul: Well actually I have to see that, for example, people are coming especially from Northern Africa where there's a big Muslim population, and they are asylum-seekers but they have no right to be here, they're just coming because the economy is not very good in their countries but this is not the right to have asylum here, and we should control our borders and our perspective must be that we don't have any further immigration from Muslim countries, because we now have very big problems in Germany, integration problems, and to be honest, it has to do with Muslim immigration, not with immigration from Buddhist countries or from Northern European countries.

    Sputnik: There's also a Christian population in some African countries and even in the Middle East, do you feel that religion should be a basis for determining whether or not people are allowed to gain asylum?

    Joachim Paul: The overwhelming majority of our asylum-seekers are coming from Muslim countries especially from Afghanistan, Pakistan, from Algeria, from Morocco, from Tunisia; you should keep in mind that even the bodyguard of Osama bin Laden, who is a Tunisian, he has been living for one year in Germany getting social welfare. This is a scandal, this is a typical example that our immigration is overwhelmingly by Muslims, and we have integration problems which have to do with their Muslim cultural approach, which is a problem for Germany.

    READ MORE: 4th Gen Muslims in Germany Don't Feel at Home, Prone to Radicalization — Prof.

    Sputnik: So the wording of what you're proposing to do is that we don't accept people of this country because they're Muslim or would you say we don't accept people who are of the Muslim faith?

    Joachim Paul: Well actually will have to discuss in the future how immigration should be organized, and we should discuss if it is better to let immigration happen from countries which are culturally quite similar to Germany and who don't have a strong Islamist theme in their countries, this is a discussion we have to lead in Germany, so I see it on a perspective.

    Sputnik: Doesn't this seem like a dangerous thing for Germany to start discriminating based on religion?

    This photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows a copy of the Koran during the 35th annual meeting of the French Muslim community at Le Bourget, north of Paris
    © AFP 2018 / JACQUES DEMARTHON
    Letter Comparing Islam to Anti-Semitism Sparks Backlash in France
    Joachim Paul: Well we're not discriminating on the basis of religion, for example, we have immigration to the US and high educated people coming from Muslim countries, but we have exactly the opposite immigration from countries which have massive economic problems and political Islam is very strong in these countries, so I have to face this problem we can't say that this is just immigration, we can't label this as discriminating because for our life in Germany we have to control our faith, and we don't want Germany to be an Islamic country in the future.

    Sputnik: Perhaps there should be more of a focus on whether or not a person is able to provide for themselves and for their family and contribute to German society, that is something that would be more socio-economically based…

    Joachim Paul: In Germany we have massive integration problems and these integration problems have to do with Muslim immigration: we have terror, we have mobbing of Jewish and German children in schools, they have a mindset attached to Sharia and there's a lot of things indicating this, and this has nothing to do with Buddhists, this has nothing to do with Canadians; we have a certain problem with Islam and it's is our right to very critically discuss this issue.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Millions of Germans in Poverty While Islamists are Paid Thousands of Euros – AfD
    Letter Comparing Islam to Anti-Semitism Sparks Backlash in France
    Mayor of French 'Jihadi Town' Pushes State to Suppress Islamism
    Tags:
    Muslims, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse