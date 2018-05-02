Register
18:48 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Taiwan dollar note is seen in this illustration (File)

    'Taiwan Itself Uses Dollar Diplomacy But It Can’t Compete With Beijing' - Expert

    © REUTERS / Thomas White/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Dominican Republic has severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan opting to establish ties with China instead. The Caribbean nation stated that forging ties with Beijing would be extraordinarily positive for the country’s economy.

    Sputnik discussed how much of a blow this development is for Taiwan with Dr. Zhang Baohui, director of the Center for Asian Pacific Studies at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

    READ MORE: Taiwanese Jets Monitor Chinese Fighters, Bombers Flying Over Bashi Channel

    Sputnik: How much of a blow is this development for Taiwan?

    Dr. Zhang Baohui: I think it’s even a bigger blow to the President of Taiwan, Madame Tsai Ing-wen, in fact Beijing has tailored this kind of tactic specifically against the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) government because DPP government and Madame Tsai refused to accept the 'One China' principal and so Beijing's strategy is to undermine her domestic legitimacy and one way to undermine her legitimacy is to gradually take away the remaining diplomatic relations of Taipei and by doing that Beijing will make her look kind of incompetent, and so I think that’s really Beijing's agenda. This severance of diplomatic relations by the Dominican Republic will further undermine her legitimacy, her popularity rating now is quite low, around 30%, and this will add another blow to her.

    Sputnik: Just explain to our international listeners what prompted the Dominican Republic to take this step now? What opportunities does the establishment of diplomatic ties with China presenting for the nation now?

    Military vehicles carrying DF-26 ballistic missiles participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II
    © AFP 2018 / GREG BAKER
    China Puts 'Guam Killer' Missile Into Service Amid Ongoing Drills Near Taiwan
    Dr. Zhang Baohui: I think the overall incentive for the Dominican Republic, and as well as other countries such as Panama which also severed relationship with Taiwan, is really the rise of China. China is now an economic superpower and so there’s a lopsided imbalance between China and Taiwan, and so other countries can reasonably predict that if they switch sides then they can get more from China economically speaking, financial aid and things like that. So it’s not a surprise that more and more countries are trying to switch sides.

    Sputnik: Taiwanese Foreign Ministry blamed the Caribbean nation's decision on dollar diplomacy, what’s your take on this dollar diplomacy? Is that an accurate way of describing it?

    Dr. Zhang Baohui: I think so, I think Beijing, obviously, has the bigger wallet and that’s its advantage over Taipei, but Taipei's criticism is illegitimate because Taiwan itself uses dollar diplomacy to try to keep its allies, it’s diplomatic ties, and, in fact, according to media, just last year Taipei donated one hundred military vehicles to the Dominican Republic. So they’re also using dollar diplomacy, but the problem for Taipei is they just can’t compete with Beijing. Beijing has a  much bigger wallet, that is the problem.

    Sputnik: I don't think we can argue too much with the size and the overall wealth of China, it’s very difficult fight to take really. Last year Panama switched its position on Taiwan as well, whereas the Vatican is rumored to be considering this option at some point in the future too, what’s making the nations that recognize Taiwan to turn their back on the country now?

    Dr. Zhang Baohui: I think the fundamental reason and I already mentioned that is really the power shift. China is emerging as a superpower and other countries they’re not foolish, they can assess their national interest in that context. So maintaining ties with Taipei would deny them access to economic aid, financial aid from Beijing, and obviously Beijing can offer them much more than Taipei, and so in the context of China’s rise, it’s like a snowballing effect, more and more countries will decide to abandon Taipei and switch sides.

    Sputnik: Are you saying basically that this is the beginning of the end for Taiwan then?

    Dr. Zhang Baohui: If Beijing wanted yes, if Beijing wanted they can outcompete Taipei almost everywhere, because the size of their power is so lopsided against Taiwan that other countries, obviously, they can see it, when one side is the emerging superpower and the other side is at best a middle power, and so I don't think it’s a fair fight for Taiwan, so if Beijing wanted it can take away most of the existing ties of Taiwan.

    Sputnik: It certainly looks like the beginning of the end, now with the recent developments driving a wedge between the long-standing rivals, what further consequences could it take? How do you see the future panning out now between these two nations, albeit Taiwan is a part of China and Taiwan's just going to have to beg to China‘s greater superiority then by the looks of things? Is that the case and is that how you see it?

    Taipei City
    CC BY 2.0 / David Hsieh / Taipei City
    'Direct Interference': China's MoD Slams US-Taiwan Travel Act
    Dr. Zhang Baohui: Beijing’s aim I don’t think is necessarily to force Taiwan by chipping away Taiwan's diplomatic relations to force Taiwan to recognize, not Taiwan in general but the DPP government, the Democratic Progressive Party which is right now run by President Tsai, it’s not to force them to accept the 'One China' principal, Beijing is very realistic that the DPP is a bunch of ideologues so they’re not going to do that anyway, but Beijing wants to undermine Tsai’s domestic legitimacy, because Beijing can prove to the Taiwanese people that Tsai has destroyed the bilateral relationship between Taipei and Beijing as a result of that Taiwan is being punished, and that Tsai couldn't do anything to reverse this momentum, so that will weaken Tsai’s domestic legitimacy. Beijing hopes that this will allow the Kuomintang (or Guomindang — Nationalist Kuomintang Party) which tends to have a much better relationship with Beijing to return to power in the next election, and I think that's Beijing’s agenda.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Lodges Complaint to US After Adoption of Taiwan Relations Bill
    Beijing Warns Taipei Against Over US' Taiwan Travel Act Adoption
    Taipei Crows, Beijing Seethes as US Congress Passes Taiwan Friendship Bill
    Taiwan Reportedly Bids for Bigger Military Role in Asia
    Tags:
    analysis, diplomacy, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse